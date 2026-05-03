ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Elections: ECI Orders Repoll In All 285 Polling Booths In Falta Constituency On May 21; Counting On May 24

Kolkata: Within hours of repolling in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday evening ordered a fresh election in all polling stations of Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district after finding "severe electoral offences" during the second phase of elections held on April 29.

As per officials, counting of votes will take place in all Assembly constituencies (293) in West Bengal on May 4, excluding Falta.

The Commission said the entire polling conducted in the constituency on April 29 stands cancelled, and a fresh poll will be held on May 21.

“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the Commission directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations. Fresh polling will be held between 7 AM and 6 PM on May 21," the ECI said in an official statement.

Following the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency will take place on May 24.

On Friday, the Commission had announced re-polling in 15 booths across two Assembly constituencies - Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) - in South 24 Parganas district. Re-polling in these booths was conducted on Saturday.

Falta has been in the spotlight even before the second phase of polling. A standoff had emerged between EC-appointed Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, and Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan. On polling day, allegations of EVM tampering surfaced in the constituency, and petitions were submitted to the Commission seeking re-polling. The Commission subsequently undertook scrutiny to determine the extent of irregularities.

According to sources, the highest number of complaints seeking re-polling was received from South 24 Parganas district, with Falta among the key constituencies flagged.

As per the direction of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Commission-appointed Special Observer Subrata Gupta visited Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour and other affected areas on Thursday to review the situation. After assessing the ground situation, Gupta submitted a report to the Commission recommending re-polling in around 30 booths in Falta.

Sources said serious irregularities were detected, including allegations that surveillance cameras were switched off in several booths and that the information did not reach the control room due to network issues.

The report submitted by the observers after scrutiny explicitly mentioned that the Polling Button on the Ballot Units of the EVMs were found masked with Black Masking Tapes. As a result, it was not possible for the electors to cast vote in favour of the candidate of his/her choice, ECI said.

Although presiding officers reportedly removed the tape around 1 PM, by then nearly 58 percent of voting had already taken place, raising concerns about the integrity of the polling process.