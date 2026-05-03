Bengal Elections: ECI Orders Repoll In All 285 Polling Booths In Falta Constituency On May 21; Counting On May 24
Repolling in Falta was ordered due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during second phase of assembly elections on April 29.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
Kolkata: Within hours of repolling in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday evening ordered a fresh election in all polling stations of Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district after finding "severe electoral offences" during the second phase of elections held on April 29.
As per officials, counting of votes will take place in all Assembly constituencies (293) in West Bengal on May 4, excluding Falta.
The Commission said the entire polling conducted in the constituency on April 29 stands cancelled, and a fresh poll will be held on May 21.
“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the Commission directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations. Fresh polling will be held between 7 AM and 6 PM on May 21," the ECI said in an official statement.
Following the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency will take place on May 24.
On Friday, the Commission had announced re-polling in 15 booths across two Assembly constituencies - Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) - in South 24 Parganas district. Re-polling in these booths was conducted on Saturday.
Falta has been in the spotlight even before the second phase of polling. A standoff had emerged between EC-appointed Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, and Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan. On polling day, allegations of EVM tampering surfaced in the constituency, and petitions were submitted to the Commission seeking re-polling. The Commission subsequently undertook scrutiny to determine the extent of irregularities.
According to sources, the highest number of complaints seeking re-polling was received from South 24 Parganas district, with Falta among the key constituencies flagged.
As per the direction of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Commission-appointed Special Observer Subrata Gupta visited Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour and other affected areas on Thursday to review the situation. After assessing the ground situation, Gupta submitted a report to the Commission recommending re-polling in around 30 booths in Falta.
Sources said serious irregularities were detected, including allegations that surveillance cameras were switched off in several booths and that the information did not reach the control room due to network issues.
The report submitted by the observers after scrutiny explicitly mentioned that the Polling Button on the Ballot Units of the EVMs were found masked with Black Masking Tapes. As a result, it was not possible for the electors to cast vote in favour of the candidate of his/her choice, ECI said.
Although presiding officers reportedly removed the tape around 1 PM, by then nearly 58 percent of voting had already taken place, raising concerns about the integrity of the polling process.
"While remedial steps were taken upon receipt of complaints, a substantial percentage of polling had already taken place by then as 17.14 percent votes had been cast by 9 AM; 38.33 percent by 11 AM; 58.04 percent by 1 PM; 74.86 percent by 3 PM and 86.71 percent by 5 PM. The complaints were received between 1:15 PM and 4:10 PM and Action Taken Reports were sent at various periods after that," the ECI-appointed panel said.
The ECI notice further said that Special Observer and District Election Officer observed there were sufficient grounds to conclude that the poll process in several Polling Stations of 144-Falta Assembly Constituency was vitiated due to alleged application of black tape/perfume on Ballot Unit buttons. "The Observer concluded that booth capturing, within the meaning of Section 135A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, had taken place," it added.
As per the report, EVMs in as many as 60 polling stations were found to have been tampered with as mentioned.
Consequently, the poll body concluded that tampering of EVMs by applying Black Masking Tapes on the EVMs to prevent casting of vote in favour of a particular candidate and application of scent and ink etc. on polling buttons of Balloting Units of EVMs etc., constitutes a "severe electoral offence and a subversion of the democratic process".
"In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the Commission hereby declares the poll held on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations," the ECI order stated.
The poll panel has directed authorities to make all necessary arrangements, including deployment of adequate central forces, micro-observers and webcasting facilities, wherever required, to prevent "any recurrence of malpractice".
It also directed that the entire poll process be videographed and closely monitored.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the decision, stating that the repoll is a "victory of the women of Falta" over the "atrocities" of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan, reported PTI.
In Falta, Khan is pitted against BJP's Debangshu Panda and Abdur Razzak Molla of the Congress. CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi is also in the fray.
Reacting to the development, TMC MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X, "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL."
Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 2, 2026
Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the… https://t.co/Db7yIsQXj7
"Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India - Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," the TMC leader challenged.