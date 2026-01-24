ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal: Cloud Over Meeting SC Deadline For Issuing List Of Names Flagged For Data Discrepancies

Kolkata: The Election Commission is facing uncertainty to comply with the Supreme Court's directive to publish the list of voters with data discrepancies by Saturday, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not receive the required software in time, an official said. On January 19, the SC directed the EC to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list and "unmapped" voters at panchayat and block offices.

"We did not get the software till Friday night. Even if the software reaches us at the last moment, it will be extremely difficult to download, print and display such a huge volume of data within a few hours," a senior official at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said.

"BLOs are already engaged in the hearing process. Logistically, this is a major challenge," he added. The list to be published will include those names having data discrepancies as well as "unmapped" voters, totalling around 1.26 crore. Officials said the final-day delay has created uncertainty over complying with the directions.

"We have the data, but the field-level execution depends entirely on BLOs," another official said, adding that "meeting the court's timeline may not be feasible under the circumstances". Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh voters categorised as "unmapped" failed to appear for hearings despite being served notices, an official said.

"Around 10 per cent of the unmapped voters did not turn up for hearings," he said. To speed up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the EC has decided to appoint 294 additional senior micro-observers at the assembly segment level, an official said.