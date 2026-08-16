Bengal CJP Volunteer's Father Dies After Attack, Local BJP Leader Among 8 Held
CM Suvendu Adhikari said three of the five accused named in the FIR have already been arrested and remaining two will also be held.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST
Bankura: Father of a Cockroach Janta Party volunteer in West Bengal's Bankura district died after allegedly being attacked by BJP workers for highlighting the dilapidated condition of a government school. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, however, has dismissed the allegation, assuring that those named in the FIR were criminals and would face stringent action.
According to police sources, the deceased's wife, Hasina Begum, filed a written complaint at the Indas police station on Sunday afternoon. Based on her complaint, a total of eight people were arrested, including three of the five individuals named in the FIR. The arrested individuals are Sheikh Azad, Srikanta Majhi, Prashanta Ruidas, Rohit Majhi, Bablu Majhi, Santu Majhi, Tinku Keora, and Ashtam Majhi. Police stated that among the arrested, Ashtam Majhi is known as a local BJP leader.
CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez and his family were allegedly attacked on August 13 after they visited a government school as part of the party's "School Thik Karo" campaign. Janab Mafik, Hafeez's father, suffered a head injury and died on Saturday, according to a statement from the CJP.
Adhikari told the state secretariat Nabanna that of the five people named in the FIR, three have already been arrested and the remaining two would also be held. "There is no BJP connection here. They are all criminals. Action will be taken according to law," Adhikari said.
The incident took place in the Karisunda area of Bankura after Hafeez participated in the CJP's nationwide "School Thik Karo" programme at the government school in his village on August 13 to assess the condition of its infrastructure, CJP said.
The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening and assaulted the two. According to the CJP's statement, Hafeez alleged in a video that a school teacher had informed the political workers about his civic inspection, which prompted the subsequent attack.
Krishanu Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bankura), said, "We received the complaint on Sunday afternoon. Immediately after receiving it, a total of eight people involved in the incident were arrested. They have been produced in court, and a request for police custody has been made. Searches are underway for other accused persons. An investigation into the entire incident has begun."
The alleged assailants demanded that Hafeez record a video apologising for highlighting the condition of the school and claiming that he had done so under external influence, the CJP claimed.
On July 19, Hafiz travelled to Delhi to participate in a CJP protest. He claimed he was detained at Rajiv Chowk the following day and faced a police lathi-charge and tear gas shelling. He returned to his village on July 27. The family alleged that he began receiving threats from the BJP from that point onwards.
Amidst this, Hafiz raised concerns about the condition of Karishunda Primary School. Some locals complained that the school's infrastructure had been in a state of disrepair for a long time. Hafiz spoke with the headmaster and recorded videos documenting various issues at the school. His family claimed he was preparing to present this video evidence to the administration when the attack occurred, leaving his father severely injured.
Mafik was taken to Indas Hospital with police assistance. When his condition deteriorated there, he was transferred to Bardhaman Medical College Hospital the following morning, where he died. Tension mounted in the area as news of Mafik's death spread.
On Sunday, CJP leader Dedipya Gangopadhyay visited Hafeez at Bardhaman Medical College and assured the family of the party's support.
Also Read