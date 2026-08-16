ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal CJP Volunteer's Father Dies After Attack, Local BJP Leader Among 8 Held

Bankura: Father of a Cockroach Janta Party volunteer in West Bengal's Bankura district died after allegedly being attacked by BJP workers for highlighting the dilapidated condition of a government school. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, however, has dismissed the allegation, assuring that those named in the FIR were criminals and would face stringent action.

According to police sources, the deceased's wife, Hasina Begum, filed a written complaint at the Indas police station on Sunday afternoon. Based on her complaint, a total of eight people were arrested, including three of the five individuals named in the FIR. The arrested individuals are Sheikh Azad, Srikanta Majhi, Prashanta Ruidas, Rohit Majhi, Bablu Majhi, Santu Majhi, Tinku Keora, and Ashtam Majhi. Police stated that among the arrested, Ashtam Majhi is known as a local BJP leader.

CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez and his family were allegedly attacked on August 13 after they visited a government school as part of the party's "School Thik Karo" campaign. Janab Mafik, Hafeez's father, suffered a head injury and died on Saturday, according to a statement from the CJP.

Adhikari told the state secretariat Nabanna that of the five people named in the FIR, three have already been arrested and the remaining two would also be held. "There is no BJP connection here. They are all criminals. Action will be taken according to law," Adhikari said.

The incident took place in the Karisunda area of Bankura after Hafeez participated in the CJP's nationwide "School Thik Karo" programme at the government school in his village on August 13 to assess the condition of its infrastructure, CJP said.

The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening and assaulted the two. According to the CJP's statement, Hafeez alleged in a video that a school teacher had informed the political workers about his civic inspection, which prompted the subsequent attack.