ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal CM Adhikari Serves 'Jhalmuri' To PM Modi During NDA Meeting

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday served the popular Bengali snack 'jhalmuri' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital.

The meeting was held to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Taking to his official Instagram account, PM Modi shared a video from the meeting, where Bengal CM Adhikari was seen serving the snack to the Prime Minister.

Later, PM Modi asked the vendor to serve 'jhalmuri' to the other NDA leaders who had gathered near the counter. BJP chief Nitin Nabin was also seen enjoying the snack.