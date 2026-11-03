ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal BJP MLA Injured In Attack By Own Party Workers Over 'Extortion' Claims

Subhashis Om, the BJP MLA from Debra, was admitted to the Debra Super Speciality Hospital with injuries to his head. He was later transferred to Midnapore Super Speciality Hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Debra: A BJP MLA in West Bengal was attacked by his own party members when he protested against alleged extortion on Monday.

Subhashis Om, the BJP MLA from Debra, was admitted to the Debra Super Speciality Hospital with injuries to his head. He was later transferred to Midnapore Super Speciality Hospital.

According to sources, the Debra MLA went to a government office on Monday to oversee some work. He learned of several complaints and subsequently went to the police station to discuss the matter. Outside the police station, a group of miscreants surrounded and assaulted him. The MLA's camp claims that the assailants are all followers of the BJP’s Ghatal district president, Tanmoy Das.

Following this, BJP workers from the opposing faction also arrived at the police station, leading to a confrontation. The police intervened and brought the situation under control. Om and several individuals sustained injuries during the incident.

"Some of our party workers had gone to the police station to file complaints against each other following a dispute. I went there to help resolve the matter, as we all serve under the same party banner. At that point, a section of them turned on me. They are members of our own party. Essentially, our struggle is against extortion," Om said after getting the initial treatment.