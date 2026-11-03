Bengal BJP MLA Injured In Attack By Own Party Workers Over 'Extortion' Claims
Prahlad Chakraborty, vice-president Ghatal BJP Yuva Morcha, alleged the attack was orchestrated by BJP's Ghatal district president, Tanmoy Das and his followers, reports Sunil Das.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Debra: A BJP MLA in West Bengal was attacked by his own party members when he protested against alleged extortion on Monday.
Subhashis Om, the BJP MLA from Debra, was admitted to the Debra Super Speciality Hospital with injuries to his head. He was later transferred to Midnapore Super Speciality Hospital.
According to sources, the Debra MLA went to a government office on Monday to oversee some work. He learned of several complaints and subsequently went to the police station to discuss the matter. Outside the police station, a group of miscreants surrounded and assaulted him. The MLA's camp claims that the assailants are all followers of the BJP’s Ghatal district president, Tanmoy Das.
Following this, BJP workers from the opposing faction also arrived at the police station, leading to a confrontation. The police intervened and brought the situation under control. Om and several individuals sustained injuries during the incident.
"Some of our party workers had gone to the police station to file complaints against each other following a dispute. I went there to help resolve the matter, as we all serve under the same party banner. At that point, a section of them turned on me. They are members of our own party. Essentially, our struggle is against extortion," Om said after getting the initial treatment.
Prahlad Chakraborty, Vice-President of the Ghatal BJP Yuva Morcha, alleged the incident was orchestrated by Das and his followers. "They even tried to attack me at the hospital. We have reported the entire matter to the higher authorities," he said.
Das said he was "not aware of the matter" even as he visited the injured MLA at the Debra Super Speciality Hospital.
"I am not aware of any such incident. Having visited the hospital, I see that he is doing well. However, if there are grievances against the party, it is better to discuss them internally rather than bringing them into the public sphere," Das said.
"I cannot specify where any extortion might have taken place. Complaints have been received from certain areas, but I cannot say whether any party members are involved," he added.
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