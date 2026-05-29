ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Begins Full Preparations For Census 2027; CM Adhikari Criticises Past Delays

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has commenced full-scale preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari emphasising that the exercise is of paramount importance to the state.

Speaking at an in-house workshop on the census, the chief minister launched a scathing attack on the previous administration, alleging that the state’s demographics had undergone significant changes.

“In the broader interest of both the state and the nation, it is imperative that this census be successfully completed within the stipulated timeframe,” he said and appealed to people to extend their cooperation in this endeavour.

During his address at the event, Adkhkari levelled sharp criticism against the previous government, accusing it of delaying the crucial census process in the state. “The previous government, specifically the then Chief Secretary, had stalled this critical undertaking while awaiting political clearance, setting an administratively unfortunate precedent,” he said and assured that his government would not politicise the census.

The CM said that the census is a constitutional and mandatory process and bears no relation to politics, caste, or religion. He also highlighted the alacrity with which the new government began its work immediately after assuming power with overwhelming public support.

Census Director Dr Reshmi Kamal presented a detailed outline of the census process during the workshop held today. The chief minister announced that the census process will commence on August 1 and continue until midnight on the last day of February 2027.