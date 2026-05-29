Bengal Begins Full Preparations For Census 2027; CM Adhikari Criticises Past Delays
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari highlighted importance of the Census and urges cooperation. He also emphasizes accurate data’s role in welfare and security, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has commenced full-scale preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari emphasising that the exercise is of paramount importance to the state.
Speaking at an in-house workshop on the census, the chief minister launched a scathing attack on the previous administration, alleging that the state’s demographics had undergone significant changes.
“In the broader interest of both the state and the nation, it is imperative that this census be successfully completed within the stipulated timeframe,” he said and appealed to people to extend their cooperation in this endeavour.
During his address at the event, Adkhkari levelled sharp criticism against the previous government, accusing it of delaying the crucial census process in the state. “The previous government, specifically the then Chief Secretary, had stalled this critical undertaking while awaiting political clearance, setting an administratively unfortunate precedent,” he said and assured that his government would not politicise the census.
The CM said that the census is a constitutional and mandatory process and bears no relation to politics, caste, or religion. He also highlighted the alacrity with which the new government began its work immediately after assuming power with overwhelming public support.
Census Director Dr Reshmi Kamal presented a detailed outline of the census process during the workshop held today. The chief minister announced that the census process will commence on August 1 and continue until midnight on the last day of February 2027.
This marks the first time since 2011 that the census is being conducted entirely through a digital medium. Additionally, a special provision for the general public—known as ‘self-enumeration’—has been introduced, allowing citizens to digitally record their information themselves. This specific window for self-enumeration will run from August 1st to August 15, with the opportunity to utilise this facility remaining open until September 14.
Adhikari drew attention to the sensitive nature of West Bengal’s border situation, noting that the state shares approximately 600 kilometres of border with Bangladesh.
“Due to the absence of barbed-wire fencing along this stretch and the previous government’s failure to allocate land to the Border Security Force (BSF), the state’s demographic profile has undergone significant alteration,” he said.
Referring to recent instances where infiltrators at the Bangladesh border attempted to return, the CM stated that individuals who are not genuine Indian citizens would be unable to produce the necessary valid documents required to register their names in the census.
He expressed optimism that once the final census data becomes available, a wealth of crucial information, vital to the interests of both the nation and the state, will come to light. “This census would play a pivotal role in establishing an accurate data bank to facilitate the implementation of various public welfare schemes initiated by both the central and state governments,” the CM added.