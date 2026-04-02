ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Voters Protest SIR Exclusion In Kaliachak, Gherao Judicial Officers For Hours

District administration officials explained that the protesters initially demanded a meeting with the judicial officers. Upon being denied entry into the office, they began their demonstration around 4 pm. Effectively, the protesters laid siege to the entire BDO office complex.

Officials stated that a group of people began staging a protest outside the Kaliachak-2 Block Development Office around Wednesday afternoon. Their grievance was that their names had been excluded during the SIR process. According to administrative sources, the protest continued until late into the night. The police eventually rescued the judicial officers around midnight. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has now sought a report on the incident from the recently appointed acting West Bengal Director General of Police, Siddh Nath Gupta.

Malda: Late night on Wednesday, police had to rescue seven judicial officers, including three women, who were involved in the SIR process, from the BDO office at Kaliachak-2. They were held under siege at the office for nine hours by locals protesting the removal of their names from the voter list for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Official sources confirmed that among those trapped inside the office during the protest were three female judicial officers. The Election Commission has expressed strong displeasure over the entire episode. An official from the Office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said, "We have apprised the higher authorities of this matter. The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police have been directed to reach the scene immediately." He added that a report on the incident has also been sought from the DGP.

In accordance with a Supreme Court directive, judicial officers are currently scrutinising cases involving voters whose names were marked as "under adjudication" in the voter list published on February 28. The stated objective of this exercise is to accurately determine whether these names should be retained in the list, or struck off.

On Thursday morning, a similar protest erupted in Old Malda. Voters whose names were excluded by the SIR, blocked National Highway 12 near the Narayanpur BSF camp. However, having learned from yesterday's events, the administration remained vigilant right from the start today. A large contingent of police and Central forces has already arrived at the scene.

Speaking on the occasion, protester Mainul Haque said, "People from 7-8 minority-dominated villages in this area have gathered here. Under the pretext of the SIR, names of minority community citizens are being selectively excluded. Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had previously stated that individuals whose parents' names appeared in the 2002 voter's list, would automatically be included in the current list. Now, suddenly — citing 'logical discrepancies' — the names of even these valid voters were struck from the list. The exclusion rate among these voters is around 50 per cent. Many of them have been living here for generations that go back nearly 150 years. Our demand is that the names of all valid voters must be reinstated. Moreover, the names of many ineligible voters have been included in the list. We register our strong protest against this."