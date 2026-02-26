ETV Bharat / bharat

Gabbar Vs Gabbar On Phone Screens As TMC, BJP Line Up For Bengal Assembly Polls With Hilarious AI Videos

By Tarak Chatterjee

Asansol: Gabbar Singh, packs of dogs, 'Didibhai'. When the high-profile lineup of world leaders, CEOs, and AI experts were signing the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact at the AI Summit last week, little could they have imagined the impact this technology was already having in poll-bound West Bengal.

The dates for the Assembly elections in the state are yet to be announced, nor has any party announced the names of its candidates. But already, campaigning has started in full swing. And it is being fought virtually, on cell phone screens, using videos generated by AI.

In Pandabeshwar Assembly constituency of West Burdwan district, on the outskirts of the industrial city of Durgapur, workers of rival parties, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are already going hammer and tongs at their presumed rival candidates.

Assuming that sitting MLA Narendranath Chakraborty will be repeated, local TMC activists are busy visiting various localities, conducting public relations while the MLA initiates developmental work. Local BJP workers, assuming former MLA Jitendra Tewari will again be fielded from Pandabeshwar — he had lost to Chakraborty in 2021 — are attacking the TMC MLA by highlighting irregularities in the area.

TMC Floods Social Media With AI Videos

That is not where the story ends, though. The poll war has now hit social media, with both camps attacking each other using AI generated satirical videos, drawing guffaws from residents. First off the block, TMC has hit the airwaves with a slew of videos depicting Jiten as the infamous highwayman Gabbar Singh from the film Sholay.