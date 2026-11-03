ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal, Assam Govts Start Preparations To Bring Tigress Back To Buxa From Raimona National Park

Released in Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2, the three-year-old tigress was relocated from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve and migrated to Assam on October 23.

The tigress was airtlifted by the IAF from Bihar.
The tigress was airtlifted by the IAF from Bihar. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Alipurduar: Following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) permission, the governments of West Bengal and Assam have started preparations to bring back the Royal Bengal tigress (BTR TF-1), which had migrated to the Raimona National Park, to Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district.

The forest departments of both the states on Sunday jointly decided to tranquillise and capture the tigress. However, as the offices were closed over the weekend, the authorisation was not received. Once the permission was granted on Monday, the Bengal forest minister Manoj Kumar Oraon reached Raimona.

The tigress after its release at the BTR.
The tigress after its release at the BTR. (IANS)

He said a team of forest personnel and experts from Buxa has been staying in Raimona for a week, and the area where the tigress is located has already been cordoned off with nets. "As it is already dark, no further attempts to capture the tigress will be made today (Monday), and the process of tranquilising it will begin on Tuesday," he said.

On September 29, the three-year-old tigress was darted and placed in a cage in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve of Bihar for relocation to Buxa. She was airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter that landed at the Hasimara Air Force base at 4:45 am on September 30.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav with forest officials at the BTR during the release of the tigress.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav with forest officials at the BTR during the release of the tigress. (IANS)

At Hasimara, two wildlife veterinarians and tiger experts spent over an hour conducting a thorough examination of the tigeress' physical parameters, after which she was transported by road via Nimati, passing through the Rajabhatkhawa checkpost at 6:45 am. She has now been placed in a designated tiger enclosure managed by the forest department at 25 Mile.

On October 2, the tigress was released into the BTR in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. However, it left Buxa and moved to the neighbouring Assam in less than a month.

Veteranians examine the tigress at Hasimara after it was airlifted from Bihar.
Veteranians examine the tigress at Hasimara after it was airlifted from Bihar. (IANS)

On October 23, the tigress crossed the inter-state border and took shelter in a large bamboo thicket — covering an area of ​​about 100 bighas — near Rajendrapur Bongram, approximately eight kilometres away from Raimona.

A monitoring team, comprising forest officials and staff members from the Buxa and Raimona, had been keeping the tigress under surveillance.

Also Read

  1. IAF Airlifts Tigress From Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve To Bengal's Buxa
  2. Safari Services To Resume At Buxa Tiger Reserve In Bengal As Villagers Call Off Month-Long Protest

TAGGED:

BUXA TIGER RESERVE
RAIMONA FOREST DIVISION
NTCA
BHUPENDER YADAV
TIGER RELOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.