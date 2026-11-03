ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal, Assam Govts Start Preparations To Bring Tigress Back To Buxa From Raimona National Park

Alipurduar: Following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) permission, the governments of West Bengal and Assam have started preparations to bring back the Royal Bengal tigress (BTR TF-1), which had migrated to the Raimona National Park, to Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district.

The forest departments of both the states on Sunday jointly decided to tranquillise and capture the tigress. However, as the offices were closed over the weekend, the authorisation was not received. Once the permission was granted on Monday, the Bengal forest minister Manoj Kumar Oraon reached Raimona.

The tigress after its release at the BTR. (IANS)

He said a team of forest personnel and experts from Buxa has been staying in Raimona for a week, and the area where the tigress is located has already been cordoned off with nets. "As it is already dark, no further attempts to capture the tigress will be made today (Monday), and the process of tranquilising it will begin on Tuesday," he said.

On September 29, the three-year-old tigress was darted and placed in a cage in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve of Bihar for relocation to Buxa. She was airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter that landed at the Hasimara Air Force base at 4:45 am on September 30.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav with forest officials at the BTR during the release of the tigress. (IANS)

At Hasimara, two wildlife veterinarians and tiger experts spent over an hour conducting a thorough examination of the tigeress' physical parameters, after which she was transported by road via Nimati, passing through the Rajabhatkhawa checkpost at 6:45 am. She has now been placed in a designated tiger enclosure managed by the forest department at 25 Mile.