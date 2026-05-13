ETV Bharat / bharat

Beneath The Surface: How Rising Ocean Heat Is Fueling India's Extreme Weather

New Delhi: Imagine the sea as Earth’s giant air conditioner. Normally, oceans absorb excess heat and help stabilise weather systems. But now, that natural cooling system itself is overheating.

Across the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, sea surface temperatures have risen to alarming levels, triggering what scientists describe as prolonged underwater heatwaves. Experts say these unusually warm oceans are no longer just a marine issue; they are increasingly influencing rainfall patterns, cyclone intensity, fisheries, ecosystems and even the Indian monsoon.

According to the latest May 2026 bulletin issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), nearly 36 per cent of the Arabian Sea has entered various stages of marine heatwave stress, with parts already classified as “Warning”.

Arabian Sea Is Turning Into A Thermal Stress Zone

Marine heatwaves are periods of abnormally high sea surface temperatures that persist for days, weeks or even months. Scientists measure them against long-term historical averages, often using the 90th percentile threshold.

The INCOIS assessment released on April 23, 2026, showed that around 22 per cent of the Arabian Sea was under the “Watch” category, 9 per cent under “Alert”, and 5 per cent under “Warning”, indicating escalating thermal stress in ocean waters.

In several regions, sea surface temperatures have reportedly surged to 32°C-34°C, around 4°C above normal in some locations. Scientists warn that such extreme warming is reducing the ocean’s capacity to absorb additional heat.

The warming has spread rapidly along India’s west coast, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala, before extending further towards Oman. Particularly worrying are reports that waters off Goa and Karnataka are witnessing near-total marine heatwave coverage.

Experts say these overheated waters are pumping massive amounts of moisture into the atmosphere, increasing the chances of sudden heavy rainfall, cloudburst-like events and erratic weather even outside the monsoon season.

Monsoon Patterns Showing Signs Of Disruption

Meteorologists are increasingly concerned that warming oceans may significantly alter India’s monsoon behaviour this year. Researchers have observed that when the western Indian Ocean heats excessively, monsoon winds tend to release moisture over the sea itself rather than carrying rainfall inland. This could create a dangerous imbalance, drought-like conditions in parts of central India alongside extreme rainfall events in southern coastal states.

Scientists are also tracking fears of prolonged “monsoon breaks”, where the monsoon may stall for extended periods after reaching Kerala.

Another emerging concern is the changing behaviour of high-altitude jet streams. Experts say shifts in jet stream patterns may already be contributing to unusual weather events, including hailstorms witnessed across Rajasthan and Delhi during May.

Climate scientists say the intensifying marine heatwaves are closely linked to rising greenhouse gas emissions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in its Sixth Assessment Report, warned that human-caused climate change has increased the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves globally since the 1950s.

The report stated that every additional 0.5°C rise in global temperature sharply increases the likelihood and severity of extreme heat events. Former India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Laxman Singh Rathore said oceans, land, and the atmosphere are deeply interconnected systems that are warming simultaneously due to greenhouse gas emissions.

He explained that while the atmosphere heats rapidly, oceans absorb heat slowly and retain it for much longer, leading to persistent warming that directly influences monsoons, rainfall patterns and marine ecosystems. Climate change consultant S N Mishra said that nearly 90 per cent of the excess heat trapped in the climate system is absorbed by the oceans. According to him, this is intensifying marine heatwaves, cyclones and disruptions in atmospheric circulation, while also causing uneven rainfall distribution across India.

Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain warned that marine heatwaves in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting. He said warmer oceans are increasing atmospheric moisture, leading to extreme rainfall, cloudbursts and rapidly intensifying cyclones.