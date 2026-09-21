ETV Bharat / bharat

Belthangady Rape And Murder Case: Supreme Court Says Probe 'Shocked Its Conscience'; Orders Reinvestigation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the probe into the 2012 rape and murder of 17‑year‑old girl in Karnataka’s Ujire had "shocked its very conscience."

The apex court called the investigation a grave injustice to the victim. It added that while wrongful prosecution can be compensated, the harm done to a girl who was brutally raped and murdered is irreparable. Saying society must not fail the victim, the top court ordered a fresh reinvestigation and directed authorities to bring the real culprits to book.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said a de novo investigation should be carried out into the complaint originally registered by the Belthangady Police in October 2012, and the subsequent FIR registered.

The bench said that the Karnataka government should constitute a special investigation team (SIT) comprising efficient investigators, well conversant with the use of modern investigative technology, headed by a senior police officer of the state.

"No officer who was part of the investigation teams of the Belthangady Police Station, CID or CBI who had been associated with the earlier investigation shall be part of the SIT," it said.

"Fresh investigation shall be concluded within a period of three months, and the police report shall be filed before the court concerned in accordance with law, whereafter the matter shall proceed in accordance with law," the bench noted.

The bench said since, Santhosh Rao has already been tried and acquitted by the sessions court in the subject FIR, he enjoys the protection of Article 20 (2) of the Constitution and Section 300 CrPC from being tried or prosecuted a second time.

The bench said in a case where a minor girl of 17 years of age is brutally raped and murdered, the manner in which the investigation had progressed and the manner in which the various investigating agencies conducted the investigation and gathered and evaluated the evidence shocks the very conscience of the court.

The bench said the person who was prosecuted was held to be incapable of committing the offence, and the investigation has been conducted in a manner that causes injustice to the victim.

The bench said the possibility of the real culprit(s) manipulating the investigation cannot be ruled out, and such lax and improper investigation gives premium to the investigating officers who failed to do their job correctly and diligently.

"Injustice to a person who was falsely charged can always be compensated, however, injustice to the victim who was brutally raped and then murdered can never be compensated. Society would be failing in its duty if it does not provide justice to the victim of such a heinous crime by conducting a proper investigation and bringing the real culprits to the book," said the bench.

The bench noted that the apex court held that a fair investigation is as much a part of a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution as a fair trial, without which the trial will naturally not be fair.