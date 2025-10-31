ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Cooler Days, Warmer Nights: November To Bring Mixed Weather Across India

New Delhi: As India progresses into November, most of northwest, central and western India are predicted to experience below normal daytime temperatures, while nights are likely to remain warmer than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a virtual press briefing on Friday that below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, while above-normal daytime temperatures are anticipated over the western Himalayan region, northeast India and parts of the southern peninsula.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are predicted to be above normal across most parts of the country, except a few areas of northwest India, which may have normal to slightly below normal minimum temperatures.

Weak La Niña Conditions May Persist Until February 2026

These trends are being attributed by IMD to weak La Niña conditions which are presently occurring over the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. La Nina which is typically associated with cooler global temperatures and changes to rainfall, is expected to persist through December 2025 to February 2026 before beginning to gradually transition to a neutral state by January-March 2026.

"There is about a 55% probability that ENSO-neutral conditions will develop early next year," Mohapatra said. EENSO-neutral is defined as when neither state of El Niño nor La Niña is present, during which sea surface temperatures in the Pacific would be near normal.

Rainfall Outlook: Mixed Picture Across India

IMD’s monthly outlook indicates that most parts of India could receive normal to above-normal rainfall in November, while northwest India and the southern peninsula may see below-normal showers.

India had already seen an exceptionally wet October, recording 112.1 mm of rainfall, which is 49% above normal and the second-highest since 2001, according to Mohapatra. The unusual surge was due to four low-pressure systems, two of which intensified into cyclonic storms, along with four Western Disturbances passing over north India.