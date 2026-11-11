ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ Should Be Named ‘The Journey of Hate’: Delhi Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, saying her book, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, which touches upon the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the military action at Golden Temple, should instead be entitled “The Journey of Hate”.

Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, Sirsa dismissed the claims made in the book as "blatant lies", alleging that through this book, Sonia has attempted to absolve the Gandhi family of its responsibility for the 1984 events and the subsequent massacre of Sikhs while also trying to cleanse the family's tarnished image.

"Sonia Gandhi's statement that Rajiv Gandhi was deeply saddened and distressed after the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre is false. She may be making these claims out of a sense of moral responsibility as his wife, but Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for what happened," Sirsa said.

He referred to Rajiv Gandhi's widely cited remark following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying, "He had addressed a large gathering at the Boat Club and said, 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' In fact, he had also justified the massacre."

He questioned a specific account in the book where Sonia claims that, following Operation Blue Star, an intelligence officer showed Indira Gandhi photographs of the situation at the site — including images of bodies lying on the ground — which brought her to tears.

"She did not have any sorrow; rather, it was a structured, planned attack," he alleged.

Sirsa alleged that the Congress leadership rewarded those accused of involvement in the violence instead of holding them accountable.

"Sonia Gandhi is talking about shedding tears, but the truth is Rajiv Gandhi rewarded the people who massacred Sikhs. He awarded them seats in his Cabinet and positions of Chief Ministers in his government," he said.

Sirsa alleged that the British government also played a role in the preparations for the military action at the Golden Temple. Citing British documents, he claimed that in February 1984, British military advisors assisted Indian intelligence agencies in drafting contingency plans for the operation. He questioned why the government of an independent nation would seek British assistance for such a military operation.

He also alleged that the timing of Operation Blue Star was deliberately chosen to coincide with the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, as a large number of women and children were present within the Darbar Sahib complex at that time. He claimed that over 500 women and children lost their lives during this operation.

"The Gandhi family committed the eternal sin of attacking the Guru Granth Sahib. Their false tears are not going to make up for the atrocities they committed on the Sikh community. They have the blood of thousands on their hands," he added.

He stated that the Akal Takht Sahib was damaged by tanks and artillery, and that a subsequent attempt to reconstruct it using government funds was opposed by the Sikh community. He alleged that, in addition to the Golden Temple complex, approximately 40 other gurdwaras across India were also targeted.

Sirsa questioned why, if the operation was intended solely to flush out terrorists, there were incidents of arson and the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at these other gurdwaras.

Regarding the mention in Sonia’s book of over 2,000 deaths in Delhi in 1984, Sirsa asserted that these individuals did not merely "lose their lives" — rather, they were targeted in a systematic manner. He alleged that Sikh families were identified, their homes were marked, and subsequently, mobs carried out attacks.

Citing the book “Strictly Personal”, authored by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter, Sirsa claimed that a mob arrived at the residence of a Sikh family during the riots, and that the family’s identity had been verified using government records. Sirsa questioned who had provided the records used to identify these Sikh families. He alleged that the role of Congress leaders and party workers under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi was never subjected to an investigation.