‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ Should Be Named ‘The Journey of Hate’: Delhi Minister
Sirsa alleges that through this book, Sonia has attempted to absolve the Gandhi family of its responsibility for the 1984 events and massacre of Sikhs.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, saying her book, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, which touches upon the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the military action at Golden Temple, should instead be entitled “The Journey of Hate”.
Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, Sirsa dismissed the claims made in the book as "blatant lies", alleging that through this book, Sonia has attempted to absolve the Gandhi family of its responsibility for the 1984 events and the subsequent massacre of Sikhs while also trying to cleanse the family's tarnished image.
"Sonia Gandhi's statement that Rajiv Gandhi was deeply saddened and distressed after the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre is false. She may be making these claims out of a sense of moral responsibility as his wife, but Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for what happened," Sirsa said.
He referred to Rajiv Gandhi's widely cited remark following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying, "He had addressed a large gathering at the Boat Club and said, 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' In fact, he had also justified the massacre."
He questioned a specific account in the book where Sonia claims that, following Operation Blue Star, an intelligence officer showed Indira Gandhi photographs of the situation at the site — including images of bodies lying on the ground — which brought her to tears.
"She did not have any sorrow; rather, it was a structured, planned attack," he alleged.
Sirsa alleged that the Congress leadership rewarded those accused of involvement in the violence instead of holding them accountable.
"Sonia Gandhi is talking about shedding tears, but the truth is Rajiv Gandhi rewarded the people who massacred Sikhs. He awarded them seats in his Cabinet and positions of Chief Ministers in his government," he said.
Sirsa alleged that the British government also played a role in the preparations for the military action at the Golden Temple. Citing British documents, he claimed that in February 1984, British military advisors assisted Indian intelligence agencies in drafting contingency plans for the operation. He questioned why the government of an independent nation would seek British assistance for such a military operation.
He also alleged that the timing of Operation Blue Star was deliberately chosen to coincide with the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, as a large number of women and children were present within the Darbar Sahib complex at that time. He claimed that over 500 women and children lost their lives during this operation.
"The Gandhi family committed the eternal sin of attacking the Guru Granth Sahib. Their false tears are not going to make up for the atrocities they committed on the Sikh community. They have the blood of thousands on their hands," he added.
He stated that the Akal Takht Sahib was damaged by tanks and artillery, and that a subsequent attempt to reconstruct it using government funds was opposed by the Sikh community. He alleged that, in addition to the Golden Temple complex, approximately 40 other gurdwaras across India were also targeted.
Sirsa questioned why, if the operation was intended solely to flush out terrorists, there were incidents of arson and the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at these other gurdwaras.
Regarding the mention in Sonia’s book of over 2,000 deaths in Delhi in 1984, Sirsa asserted that these individuals did not merely "lose their lives" — rather, they were targeted in a systematic manner. He alleged that Sikh families were identified, their homes were marked, and subsequently, mobs carried out attacks.
Citing the book “Strictly Personal”, authored by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter, Sirsa claimed that a mob arrived at the residence of a Sikh family during the riots, and that the family’s identity had been verified using government records. Sirsa questioned who had provided the records used to identify these Sikh families. He alleged that the role of Congress leaders and party workers under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi was never subjected to an investigation.
Naming individuals like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, and HKL Bhagat, Sirsa accused the Congress of shielding the accused. He pointed out that while Sonia’s book mentions the arrest and conviction of some Congress workers, it fails to mention Sajjan Kumar, who was later convicted by a court in cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Sirsa said that it was during the tenure of the central government led by Narendra Modi that the investigations into these cases progressed, leading to the conviction of the accused.
Commissions Of Inquiry And Committees
Sirsa questioned the fact that, despite the existence of four commissions and nine committees, there was a delay in securing justice for the victims — a point noted in the book. He argued that Sonia should have also explained why no action was taken on the recommendations made by these commissions and committees. He specifically mentioned the Marwah Inquiry, the Dhillon Committee, the Jain-Banerjee Committee, the Narula Committee, and the Nanavati Commission.
According to him, the Marwah Inquiry was abruptly terminated. The Dhillon Committee, formed in 1985, had recommended the rehabilitation of riot victims and compensation for the loss of homes and businesses, but these recommendations were never accepted. Sirsa claimed that the Jain-Banerjee Committee had recommended the registration of cases against Sajjan Kumar and Brahmanand Gupta, yet no action was taken.
The Narula Committee had similarly recommended registering cases against Sajjan Kumar, HKL Bhagat, and Jagdish Tytler. Citing the Nanavati Commission, Sirsa noted that it had also raised questions regarding the roles of leaders like Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar. He stated that, following pressure from the then Centre, Jagdish Tytler was forced to resign from his ministerial post in October 2005, though the CBI later granted him a clean chit.
Sirsa pointed out that the investigation into this matter subsequently progressed, leading to the filing of a charge sheet and the framing of charges against Tytler.
Sirsa also alleged that legal proceedings against Sajjan Kumar were obstructed for years; he claimed that in one case related to Nangloi, it took 18 years for the charge sheet to reach the court. He added that witnesses and their families were also subjected to threats. According to Sirsa, during the Congress regime, obstacles were deliberately placed within the investigation and prosecution processes to shield the accused.
Challenge To Meet Victim Families And Offer An Apology
Referring to the families of the 1984 victims present at the press conference, Sirsa said that these families had to wait for decades for justice and government assistance. He claimed that it took 42 years for members of these victim families to secure government jobs. Sirsa questioned why Sonia Gandhi had not met these families all these years, nor raised her voice regarding their suffering in Parliament or on public platforms.
He also questioned the 1992 Punjab Assembly elections and the subsequent return of the Congress to power. Sirsa alleged that the Sikh community had not given a mandate to the Congress in the 1992 elections, noting that voter turnout was extremely low in many areas. He claimed that the Congress benefited because the Akali Dal withdrew from the elections.
Citing the deaths of a large number of youths during counter-terrorism operations in Punjab between 1992 and 1997, Sirsa demanded that Sonia also apologise to those families.
Sirsa questioned a reference in a book regarding Sonia’s grief and tears following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. He asked why she felt such deep anguish over the Babri Masjid incident, yet failed to show similar empathy regarding the military action at Sri Darbar Sahib or the 1984 massacre of Sikhs.
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