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Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel'

Belgian PM Bart De Wever’s chocolate India Gate gift for PM Modi ruined in transit, prompting a promise to deliver a backup preserved in Belgium.

Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever during the joint press meet at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on September 3, 2026. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday said he had planned to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi a replica of Delhi’s India Gate made entirely of Belgian chocolate, but expressed regret that the ‘gift’ did not survive the journey to India.

The Belgian premier, however, promised to deliver a flawless backup version that he had safely preserved in Belgium.

“I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift — a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates. But unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India,” Wever said in a joint press conference with PM Modi.

Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel' (ANI/DD)

“Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed. But no worries, we have a backup in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece. That's an ambition I leave India with today,” he said.

De Wever described India Gate as "a symbol of the two countries' shared history and partnership". He noted the chocolate replica was a deliberate choice, highlighting an inscription commemorating Indian soldiers who fought and died in Flanders Fields during World War I.

“More than a century ago, Indian soldiers travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil, and we have not forgotten this,” he said and hailed their bravery and sacrifice.

“It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted. Unfortunately, it is a lesson that has become relevant again in the world of today…,” he said.

The Belgian PM is on a three-day official visit to India from September 2 to 4, to strengthen bilateral ties, trade and defense cooperation. This is the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.

De Wever is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.

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  2. Belgium Prime Minister’s Visit To India Comes As New Delhi Seeks To Deepen The Engagement With Europe

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NARENDRA MODI
BELGIUM
BART DE WEVER
BELGIUM GIFT FOR MODI MELTS

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