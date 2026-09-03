Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel'
Belgian PM Bart De Wever’s chocolate India Gate gift for PM Modi ruined in transit, prompting a promise to deliver a backup preserved in Belgium.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday said he had planned to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi a replica of Delhi’s India Gate made entirely of Belgian chocolate, but expressed regret that the ‘gift’ did not survive the journey to India.
The Belgian premier, however, promised to deliver a flawless backup version that he had safely preserved in Belgium.
“I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift — a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates. But unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India,” Wever said in a joint press conference with PM Modi.
“Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed. But no worries, we have a backup in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece. That's an ambition I leave India with today,” he said.
De Wever described India Gate as "a symbol of the two countries' shared history and partnership". He noted the chocolate replica was a deliberate choice, highlighting an inscription commemorating Indian soldiers who fought and died in Flanders Fields during World War I.
“More than a century ago, Indian soldiers travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil, and we have not forgotten this,” he said and hailed their bravery and sacrifice.
“It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted. Unfortunately, it is a lesson that has become relevant again in the world of today…,” he said.
The Belgian PM is on a three-day official visit to India from September 2 to 4, to strengthen bilateral ties, trade and defense cooperation. This is the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.
De Wever is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.
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