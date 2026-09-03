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Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever during the joint press meet at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on September 3, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday said he had planned to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi a replica of Delhi’s India Gate made entirely of Belgian chocolate, but expressed regret that the ‘gift’ did not survive the journey to India.

The Belgian premier, however, promised to deliver a flawless backup version that he had safely preserved in Belgium.

“I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift — a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates. But unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India,” Wever said in a joint press conference with PM Modi.

Belgian PM’s Chocolate Gift For Modi Fails Transit, 'Not Excellent For Diplomatic Travel' (ANI/DD)

“Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed. But no worries, we have a backup in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece. That's an ambition I leave India with today,” he said.