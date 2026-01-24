Behind Bars For Over 100 Days, Sonam Wangchuk Wants To Improve Living Conditions Inside Jodhpur Jail
In a post on X, his wife Geetanjali said jail staffers regularly seek parenting advice from the activist and innovator, incarcerated under National Security Act.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: Social activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk is now working on improving the barracks at Jodhpur Central Jail. He has asked for thermometers and other equipment, saying if he receives the necessary assistance, he can make the barracks remain cool in Jodhpur's scorching summer, and warm in winter.
The news of Wangchuk trying to continue his nation-building work in education and environment while in jail was shared by his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, on a social media platform some days ago.
Sonam was shifted from Ladakh to Jodhpur Jail on September 26, 2025, where he has been incarcerated for over 100 days now. During this time, his wife Geetanjali has visited him several times.
Recently, Geetanjali revealed on X that the innovator in Sonam is working full time, even in jail. She wrote on the social media platform that she had met Sonam a day ago, and shared many thoughts, when he had shared that at his request, his elder brother had provided him with books related to climate change and solutions, including Ants: Workers of the World.
Later, in an interview, Geetanjali said that jail staff often approach Sonam to seek parenting advice for their children. "When I go to meet him, they tell me about it. He has done such work before, so they appreciate it."
Why Sonam Wangchuk Is In Jail
The environmentalist and innovator was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), after the violent protests in Leh in September 2025, demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the 6th Schedule. He was brought to Jodhpur Jail on September 26.
Sonam's wife has consistently denied the allegations. A petition for his release is pending in the Supreme Court after several hearings.
Jaipur's Famous And Notorious Inmates
Jodhpur Central Jail was built around 147 years ago, during the British Raj. Its unique feature is its octagonal shape and tight security. During the 1965 war, Pakistan targeted and bombed this jail, damaging several parts that were later repaired.
The jail has hosted several famous personalities in the past. Actor Salman Khan was imprisoned here twice, in connection with the blackbuck poaching case, and had to spend four days inside in April 2006. He again spent a day there in 2018, after his sentence was announced.
Former state Cabinet minister Mahipal Maderna and MLA Malkhan Singh Bishnoi also spent a considerable amount of time in this jail in connection with the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case. Spiritual leader Asaram Bapu, convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, is also serving his sentence here.
Several terrorists of the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa were kept in Jodhpur Central Jail for a long time. Kashmiri separatist leaders and terrorists were also held here. An expert fluent in the Dogri language was also brought in for trials. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has also spent a long time in this jail.