Behind Bars For Over 100 Days, Sonam Wangchuk Wants To Improve Living Conditions Inside Jodhpur Jail

Jodhpur: Social activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk is now working on improving the barracks at Jodhpur Central Jail. He has asked for thermometers and other equipment, saying if he receives the necessary assistance, he can make the barracks remain cool in Jodhpur's scorching summer, and warm in winter.

The news of Wangchuk trying to continue his nation-building work in education and environment while in jail was shared by his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, on a social media platform some days ago.

Sonam was shifted from Ladakh to Jodhpur Jail on September 26, 2025, where he has been incarcerated for over 100 days now. During this time, his wife Geetanjali has visited him several times.

Recently, Geetanjali revealed on X that the innovator in Sonam is working full time, even in jail. She wrote on the social media platform that she had met Sonam a day ago, and shared many thoughts, when he had shared that at his request, his elder brother had provided him with books related to climate change and solutions, including Ants: Workers of the World.

Later, in an interview, Geetanjali said that jail staff often approach Sonam to seek parenting advice for their children. "When I go to meet him, they tell me about it. He has done such work before, so they appreciate it."

Why Sonam Wangchuk Is In Jail

The environmentalist and innovator was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), after the violent protests in Leh in September 2025, demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the 6th Schedule. He was brought to Jodhpur Jail on September 26.