Behbal Kalan Firing Case: Sukhbir Badal's Troubles May Increase After Akal Takht Jathedar's Statement Before SIT
Giani Raghbir Singh told the SIT that Punjab former deputy CM had accepted responsibility for the Behbal Kalan firing before Sri Akal Takht Sahib
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Punjab's former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal may face fresh challenges in the Behbal Kalan firing case after former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh recorded his statement before the special investigation team.
According to sources, Giani Raghbir Singh told the SIT that Sukhbir Badal had accepted responsibility for the Behbal Kalan firing before Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He also stated that a video recording of the confession is available with Sri Akal Takht.
Responding to the development, Sukhbir Badal said, “Giani Raghbir Singh was the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Head Granthi of Sri Harmandir Sahib. It does not suit him to lie. I understand that he has now become a member of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party). This is a violation of the dignity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”
He added that he had always publicly accepted responsibility, as party president, for decisions taken during the SAD government.
“I have said openly that whatever happened during our government, whether by a worker, an employee or through any decision, I take responsibility as party president. If anyone's sentiments were hurt, I have accepted that. If they want to file a case against me on the basis of one statement, I have no worries,” he said.
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab reacted to the development on social media, claiming that Sukhbir Badal's troubles in the Behbal Kalan firing case had increased following Giani Raghbir Singh's statement before the SIT. AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that previous governments had attempted to destroy evidence related to the firing incident and the protests against sacrilege incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura Chowk.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also commented on the issue, saying the Behbal Kalan firing was a matter of public record. He alleged that unarmed protesters were fired upon and said the SIT had earlier pointed to efforts to create evidence suggesting the police acted in self-defence. “At that time, Sukhbir Badal was the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Two unarmed people lost their lives. The victims are still awaiting justice,” Warring said.
The Behbal Kalan firing case relates to police action against protesters in 2015 following incidents of sacrilege in Punjab.
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