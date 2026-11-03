ETV Bharat / bharat

Before retiring, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Wrote To Rajnath Singh Over Race Course Land Sealing

New Delhi: Days before he retired as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flagged concerns to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the sealing of the Indian Air Force's sports complex within the Race Course Air Force Station by authorities from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, people familiar with the matter said.

The Air Chief Marshal wrote a detailed letter to the Defence Minister on October 26 and followed up on the issue in an in-person meeting three days later, requesting him to ensure that the land parcel in the key Air Force station near the prime minister's residence remains under the control of the force, they said.

In a controversial move, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) sealed the sports complex, causing concern in defence circles and resulting in the cancellation of a planned farewell for the Chief of Air Staff, who retired on October 31. There is no official word on the issue by either the Indian Air Force (IAF) or the defence ministry.

In the letter, AP Singh cited a joint survey of the over 40-acre land parcel conducted in 2014 by the then Ministry of Urban Development, the Defence Estate Department and the Air Force. He argued that the land must remain with the IAF due to the Air Force Sports Complex's crucial role in the station's overall operation.

The IAF has already conveyed its concerns to the defence ministry about the sealing of the sports complex and sought cancellation of the sealing process, the people cited above said. It has also cited the operational importance of the Air Force station in thwarting any aerial security challenges in the high-security area, one of the people said.

In his letter, AP Singh also mentioned certain historical details and the status of the Air Force Station complex, which comprises three distinct segments in terms of land parcels and insisted that all the facilities must continue to operate as usual.