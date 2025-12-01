'Beef Korma' Signboard At Uttar Pradesh Wedding Causes Uproar, Police Step In
The incident unfolded at a guesthouse after the son of a local Panchayat chairperson spotted a signboard displaying “beef korma” at a food stall.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police have detained three people, including a caterer, in Aligarh following an uproar over the alleged serving of beef at a wedding reception in the Civil Lines area on Sunday.
The incident unfolded at a guesthouse, where Akash, the son of a local Panchayat chairperson, spotted a signboard displaying “beef korma” at a food stall and objected to it, police said. “Akash also began filming it with his friends, prompting several people to confront them. The dispute escalated, and an altercation broke out between the two groups, leading to an alleged assault on Akash,” they said.
Police said that Akash had called his friends and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, and youth leaders to the venue after the alleged assault. “When the situation escalated further, our team arrived soon and brought the situation under control,” he said.
Amid the clashes, BJP youth leaders demanded an investigation into the incident and action against the alleged assault. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Salman Shahid also arrived at the guest house, further escalating the situation, while the police were trying to pacify the two parties.
A team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) also arrived at the wedding venue and collected meat samples for testing.
Circle Officer (CO) Sarvam Singh stated that a written complaint has been received from Akash and his friend Gaurav, based on which an investigation has been initiated.
“We have detained three individuals, including the caterers and two others who were handling the food arrangements at the event. We are reviewing CCTV footage as well as part of the probe,” he said.
“During preliminary interrogation, the caterer denied serving beef and said the ‘beef korma’ board had been put up by mistake. He said that the original board had come from another event and the staff had placed it there without noticing,” Singh said.
