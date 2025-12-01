ETV Bharat / bharat

'Beef Korma' Signboard At Uttar Pradesh Wedding Causes Uproar, Police Step In

A view of a police station in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police have detained three people, including a caterer, in Aligarh following an uproar over the alleged serving of beef at a wedding reception in the Civil Lines area on Sunday. The incident unfolded at a guesthouse, where Akash, the son of a local Panchayat chairperson, spotted a signboard displaying “beef korma” at a food stall and objected to it, police said. “Akash also began filming it with his friends, prompting several people to confront them. The dispute escalated, and an altercation broke out between the two groups, leading to an alleged assault on Akash,” they said. Police said that Akash had called his friends and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, and youth leaders to the venue after the alleged assault. “When the situation escalated further, our team arrived soon and brought the situation under control,” he said. Officials arrived at Aligarh wedding to investigate (ETV Bharat)