ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Repeals Bed And Breakfast Scheme, To Introduce New Policy Soon

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the "Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Repeal) Bill, 2026", repealing a 17-year-old law.

The primary objective of this Bill is to eliminate outdated and complex regulations and pave the way for a new, more liberal, and convenient homestay policy — one that can safely and systematically regulate the sector in line with evolving modern needs.

The “Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act” was implemented in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2007 by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit. Amendments were made to it in 2010 and 2021.

However, the Rekha Gupta government believes that the tourism and accommodation sectors have undergone radical changes. New models of hotels and accommodation have emerged, rendering the old legal framework increasingly irrelevant. According to the government, repealing this old law was essential to reform the existing system and make it more flexible.

Through this Bill, the Delhi government aims to boost the tourism sector. The government is working on a new, comprehensive policy that will soon be placed before the Council of Ministers for approval.

The goal of this new policy is to simplify regulations for bed and breakfast establishments. The government argues that under the new system, compliance with rules regarding safety, public health, municipal governance, and public order will be ensured more conveniently.

The Bill clarifies that despite the repeal of the old Act, ongoing proceedings will not be adversely affected. Establishments that have already registered under the old law, or whose applications are currently being processed, will face no difficulties pending the implementation of the new policy. The government has clarified that matters related to applications and registrations will be kept pending until the new policy comes into effect and will subsequently be processed in accordance with the provisions of the new policy.