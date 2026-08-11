Delhi Assembly Repeals Bed And Breakfast Scheme, To Introduce New Policy Soon
The 'Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act' was implemented in 2007 by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the "Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Repeal) Bill, 2026", repealing a 17-year-old law.
The primary objective of this Bill is to eliminate outdated and complex regulations and pave the way for a new, more liberal, and convenient homestay policy — one that can safely and systematically regulate the sector in line with evolving modern needs.
The “Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act” was implemented in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2007 by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit. Amendments were made to it in 2010 and 2021.
However, the Rekha Gupta government believes that the tourism and accommodation sectors have undergone radical changes. New models of hotels and accommodation have emerged, rendering the old legal framework increasingly irrelevant. According to the government, repealing this old law was essential to reform the existing system and make it more flexible.
Through this Bill, the Delhi government aims to boost the tourism sector. The government is working on a new, comprehensive policy that will soon be placed before the Council of Ministers for approval.
The goal of this new policy is to simplify regulations for bed and breakfast establishments. The government argues that under the new system, compliance with rules regarding safety, public health, municipal governance, and public order will be ensured more conveniently.
The Bill clarifies that despite the repeal of the old Act, ongoing proceedings will not be adversely affected. Establishments that have already registered under the old law, or whose applications are currently being processed, will face no difficulties pending the implementation of the new policy. The government has clarified that matters related to applications and registrations will be kept pending until the new policy comes into effect and will subsequently be processed in accordance with the provisions of the new policy.
The government believes this move will make accommodation arrangements for tourists in Delhi more convenient and will foster investment and new opportunities within the hospitality sector. The Bill states that the new policy will be more "facilitative," directly benefiting those involved in small-scale hospitality businesses.
Regarding financial aspects, the "Financial Memorandum" accompanying the Bill clarifies that repealing this law and implementing the new policy will not impose any additional burden on the government exchequer. The proposed policy will be implemented within the existing budgetary allocations and institutional framework. No provision has been made for any expenditure, leading to the measure being viewed entirely as an administrative reform.
Now that the Legislative Assembly has passed the Bill, the process of notifying it in the official gazette will begin. The repeal will come into effect on the day the government issues the notification. Business owners had long been demanding a simplification of regulations.
The 'Bed And Breakfast' (B&B) Scheme
This scheme was launched with the aim of providing affordable, home-like accommodation facilities for tourists in Delhi. The primary objective of this scheme was to offer tourists — especially foreign visitors — an experience of Indian culture, traditions, and cuisine, while providing a safe, clean, and home-like environment.
Additionally, it served as a source of supplementary income for middle-class families. It differed from commercial hotels; under this scheme, homeowners could rent out a limited number of rooms (typically one to six) within their own residences to tourists. A mandatory requirement was that the homeowner's family had to reside on the same property.
The Delhi government had recently drafted a 'Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026,' proposing clearer and stricter regulations such as increasing the maximum room limit to eight, mandating CCTV installation, and requiring police verification. The scheme came into the spotlight following a massive fire at a guest house ('Flourish Stay') in Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives.
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