Beating Retreat And Tattoo Ceremony Held At Gateway Of India In Mumbai
The Indian Navy Central Band delivered stirring renditions alongside flawless and mesmerising Continuity Drill, highlighting discipline and professionalism of Indian Navy.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST|
Updated : December 10, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The Western Naval Command conducted the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 2025 on December 8, 9 and 10 2025 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai as the venue lit up in patriotic splendour. The event transformed the waterfront into a vibrant showcase of naval heritage, precision and public engagement.
According to a release issued by the Indian Navy, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, the ceremony on December 10 was graced by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, as the Guest of Honour.
The Indian Navy observes Navy Day on 04 December every year, to commemorate the Navy’s attack on Karachi during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, which left the Karachi port ablaze and destroyed several surface combatants of the Pakistan Navy, the release said.
Held annually to commemorate the Navy’s exploits, the events on all three days featured a spirited performance of the traditional 'Sailor's Hornpipe Dance', by cadets from the Sea Cadet Corps, blending maritime tradition with youthful enthusiasm, it said.
According to the release, the Indian Navy Central Band delivered stirring renditions alongside flawless and mesmerising Continuity Drill, highlighting the discipline and professionalism of the Indian Navy. Breathtaking aerial displays by Naval helicopters enthralled the huge gathering.
Simultaneous illumination of Indian Naval ships at anchorage lit up Mumbai Harbour in the background of the monument, it said.
The events were witnessed by a huge gathering of Naval personnel and families, government officials, veterans, eminent members of civil society and enthusiastic Mumbaikars. Together, the audience celebrated Indian Navy's indomitable spirit and its unwavering commitment towards safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers, it added.
