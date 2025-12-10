ETV Bharat / bharat

Beating Retreat And Tattoo Ceremony Held At Gateway Of India In Mumbai

Naval personnel during the Beating Retreat And Tattoo Ceremony at the Gateway of India in Mumbai ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Western Naval Command conducted the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 2025 on December 8, 9 and 10 2025 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai as the venue lit up in patriotic splendour. The event transformed the waterfront into a vibrant showcase of naval heritage, precision and public engagement.

According to a release issued by the Indian Navy, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, the ceremony on December 10 was graced by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, as the Guest of Honour.

Beating Retreat And Tattoo Ceremony was held in Mumbai (PTI)

The Indian Navy observes Navy Day on 04 December every year, to commemorate the Navy’s attack on Karachi during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, which left the Karachi port ablaze and destroyed several surface combatants of the Pakistan Navy, the release said.