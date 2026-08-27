ETV Bharat / bharat

Bear Forays Into Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Keep Residents On Tenterhooks

Kanker: The people of Kanker are increasingly facing the menace of bears that are going to the extent of breaking into houses. The situation is such that people are forced to remain confined to their homes as soon as evening falls.

In Govindpur area, where bears are the most prevalent, the people are installing stronger windows and doors in their homes. Instead of one or two, people are putting five to seven locks on a single door. Those living on the ground-floor and those having mud-roofed houses face the maximum risk.

The Forest Department has been trying to drive the bears into the wild. It has even started putting up posters in the streets that advise the people on measures to avoid the bears and to call the helpline number in case of danger. The officials say that as soon as one calls the helpline number, their team will immediately reach the spot for help.

“Putting up banners and posters in the city won't do anything. We need to find ways to keep the bears away from the residential areas. The Forest Department must do something to ensure that the bears stay in the wild. The Department should plant fruit trees and provide drinking water. If wild animals find food and water in the wild, they won't come out,” observed a Kanker resident, Ajay Bhaswani.

The forests of Kanker have long been a favorite habitat of bears. They once offered excellent natural resources for food and drinking water leading to a rapid growth of the bear population. However, as the fruit trees declined and water sources diminished, the animals began to move towards residential areas in search of food and water. This has led to increasing instances of man-animal conflict.

“Bears are constantly arriving here increasing the threat among the people. Putting up banners and posters is a good initiative. The Forest Department should make efforts to keep wild animals, especially bears, away from the city,” pointed out another resident Pappu Motwani.

Recently, two bears entered a kitchen in a house in Govindpur area after breaking the door. Fortunately, those present woke up after hearing the noise and immediately locked themselves in a room.

In the same locality, a bear killed a brother and sister working in the fields. It was with great difficulty that the team from the Forest Department removed the bear from the dead bodies. Angry villagers later attacked the tranquilized bear with sticks. The animal was taken away from there.