Bear Forays Into Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Keep Residents On Tenterhooks
The people want the Forest Department to plant fruit bearing trees in the forest and ensure drinking water supply for the animals there.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Kanker: The people of Kanker are increasingly facing the menace of bears that are going to the extent of breaking into houses. The situation is such that people are forced to remain confined to their homes as soon as evening falls.
In Govindpur area, where bears are the most prevalent, the people are installing stronger windows and doors in their homes. Instead of one or two, people are putting five to seven locks on a single door. Those living on the ground-floor and those having mud-roofed houses face the maximum risk.
The Forest Department has been trying to drive the bears into the wild. It has even started putting up posters in the streets that advise the people on measures to avoid the bears and to call the helpline number in case of danger. The officials say that as soon as one calls the helpline number, their team will immediately reach the spot for help.
“Putting up banners and posters in the city won't do anything. We need to find ways to keep the bears away from the residential areas. The Forest Department must do something to ensure that the bears stay in the wild. The Department should plant fruit trees and provide drinking water. If wild animals find food and water in the wild, they won't come out,” observed a Kanker resident, Ajay Bhaswani.
The forests of Kanker have long been a favorite habitat of bears. They once offered excellent natural resources for food and drinking water leading to a rapid growth of the bear population. However, as the fruit trees declined and water sources diminished, the animals began to move towards residential areas in search of food and water. This has led to increasing instances of man-animal conflict.
“Bears are constantly arriving here increasing the threat among the people. Putting up banners and posters is a good initiative. The Forest Department should make efforts to keep wild animals, especially bears, away from the city,” pointed out another resident Pappu Motwani.
Recently, two bears entered a kitchen in a house in Govindpur area after breaking the door. Fortunately, those present woke up after hearing the noise and immediately locked themselves in a room.
In the same locality, a bear killed a brother and sister working in the fields. It was with great difficulty that the team from the Forest Department removed the bear from the dead bodies. Angry villagers later attacked the tranquilized bear with sticks. The animal was taken away from there.
Kanker Collector, Kundan Kumar said that the administration is constantly monitoring bears. “We also urge the public to stay away from wild animals. In case of any danger, report it to the helpline number immediately. A Forest Department team will immediately arrive to provide assistance," he said.
The Forest Department's Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) S.R. Markam disclosed that the personnel of the Department are constantly patrolling sensitive areas at night besides advising the people to be cautious and follow safety rules.
“We are appealing to the hotel owners and shopkeepers not to throw food and drinks out in the open. Wild animals are attracted by these items,” he underlined.
Officials disclosed that there are more than 100 bears in the Kanker Forest Division area. From 2021 to 2026, 12 people have died and 55 have been injured in bear attacks. In the last one month, three people have died and two have been injured in bear attacks. One of these incidents occurred in Largaon-Markatola and the other in Chawand village.
On August 4, 2026, a female bear became aggressive after the death of her cub in Largaon-Markatola village. The following day, it attacked the villagers. Halalkhor Jurri and Chamrin Jurri were killed in the incident while Sorin Jurri was seriously injured. In the same month, a woman was also in a bear attack in Gavarsilli area.
The increasing movement of bears into the residential areas is also leading to instances of bear cubs falling into wells and pits. On August 10, a bear cub fell into a well in Kusumpani village of Narharpur. It was rescued by a Forest Department team. On August 19, two bear cubs fell into an old septic tank in Kokpur village of the Kanker Forest Range and were rescued.
The people say that the release of a helpline number will make it easier to immediately inform the Forest Department if a bear is seen in a residential area. They also emphasized the need to increase the number of fruit bearing trees in the forests so that bears can find adequate natural food and reduce their movement into the residential areas.