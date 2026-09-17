ETV Bharat / bharat

Beant Singh Assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana Writes To PM Modi; Wants Final Decision On Mercy Petition

Chandigarh: Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail and is facing the death penalty in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for an early and final decision over his mercy petition.

In the letter, Rajoana appealed to the PM that the “government should take a decision on his mercy plea” without any further delay, even if “the decision is to uphold his death sentence”. He expressed deep concern and resentment over the Central Government's failure to reach a decision regarding his mercy petition, which seeks to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Rajoana has also questioned the delay in implementing the notification issued in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in which the government announced special remission for several Sikh prisoners. He has demanded that the government promptly make a decision regarding the petition currently pending before the President.

In the letter, Rajoana reflected on his time in prison and the period following his death sentence. He said that he has been incarcerated for the past 31 years and has spent nearly 20 years on death row, awaiting his fate.

"The appeal regarding my death sentence has been pending before your government for nearly 15 years. By keeping a man—who admitted to his actions in court and cheerfully accepted the death penalty—on death row for 20 years, what point are you trying to make?" Rajoana wrote.

Rajoana criticized the sympathy shown towards the Sikh community by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches and rallies.

"When we observe your government's decisions—how the life sentences of the killers of innocent Sikh youths are cut short to just two or three years, while rapists are frequently granted parole—it appears there is a vast difference between your words and your actions," he said.