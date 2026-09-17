Beant Singh Assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana Writes To PM Modi; Wants Final Decision On Mercy Petition
Rajoana, lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, appealed PM Modi for a final decision even if the decision is to uphold his death sentence.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Chandigarh: Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail and is facing the death penalty in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for an early and final decision over his mercy petition.
In the letter, Rajoana appealed to the PM that the “government should take a decision on his mercy plea” without any further delay, even if “the decision is to uphold his death sentence”. He expressed deep concern and resentment over the Central Government's failure to reach a decision regarding his mercy petition, which seeks to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.
Rajoana has also questioned the delay in implementing the notification issued in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in which the government announced special remission for several Sikh prisoners. He has demanded that the government promptly make a decision regarding the petition currently pending before the President.
In the letter, Rajoana reflected on his time in prison and the period following his death sentence. He said that he has been incarcerated for the past 31 years and has spent nearly 20 years on death row, awaiting his fate.
"The appeal regarding my death sentence has been pending before your government for nearly 15 years. By keeping a man—who admitted to his actions in court and cheerfully accepted the death penalty—on death row for 20 years, what point are you trying to make?" Rajoana wrote.
Rajoana criticized the sympathy shown towards the Sikh community by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches and rallies.
"When we observe your government's decisions—how the life sentences of the killers of innocent Sikh youths are cut short to just two or three years, while rapists are frequently granted parole—it appears there is a vast difference between your words and your actions," he said.
Rajoana also objected to the affidavit filed by the government in the Supreme Court, which claimed that a decision on his case could pose a threat to national security.
"In 2023, you filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that taking the decision would endanger the country's security. Is the security of a nuclear-armed nation so fragile that it would be jeopardized by the decision of a single individual?"
In the latter part of the letter, Rajoana leveled serious allegations against government agencies, accusing them of vitiating the atmosphere in Punjab and stoking fears of separatism. He stated that the people of Punjab “no longer wish to fall victim to such conspiracies”.
"This clamor for Khalistan is being orchestrated by your own agencies. Ninety-five percent of those raising this hue and cry draw their salaries from Delhi. These conspiracies yield nothing but sighs and sobs for the people—conspiracies that have already reduced my once-thriving Punjab to a state burdened by debt and ravaged by drug abuse,” he said.
Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable was sentenced to death by a special court in 2007 following his conviction in the assassination of former CM Beant Singh of August 31, 1995.
While his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012, it was stayed after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), submitted a mercy petition to the President of India.
Rajoana had confessed to the crime in court and refused to file any appeal against the sentence.
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