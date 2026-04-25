ETV Bharat / bharat

Be Loyal To Country You Reside In: RSS Message To Indian Diaspora

Washington: The Indian diaspora should be loyal to the country they reside in and strive to be better citizens, while demonstrating that Hindus can contribute to local society and provide leadership in all walks of life, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said here.

Hosabale, who is on a visit to the US, said his conversations with a cross-section of Americans were focused on addressing misconceptions about the RSS that he said were a result of propaganda against the 100-year-old organisation for the past several decades.

“All these years, the RSS has been working silently with the belief that our work is the message. Now, we thought that it is better to reach out. Our words should also become the message,” Hosabale told PTI in an interview here.

Hosabale arrived in the US last week after a tour of the UK, where he interacted with academic circles, thought leaders, policy experts and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora as part of the outreach efforts as the RSS marks its centenary year.

The RSS General Secretary said there have been misconceptions about the organisation, especially in Western countries, which view the Sangh as a Hindu supremacist organisation.

“This mispropaganda has taken place for decades. They have portrayed RSS as a Hindu supremacist organisation, as anti-minority, anti-women, all such misconceptions have been there,” he said, adding that the visit to the US was an effort to remove such misgivings about the RSS.

In its centenary year, a key task before the RSS was to address the misconceptions about India and Hindu culture and set a clear narrative of what it stands for.

“The narrative about India and Hindu culture has been distorted for decades within India and outside. Such narratives have to be corrected.

"Many people who are not from the RSS background are involved in setting the proper narrative of India, of Hindu culture. Those things in the society should be spread. That's one area where RSS wants to focus more,” he said.

Hosabale said his message to the Indian diaspora in the US was to be good citizens, win the hearts of locals through hard work and prove that Hindus can contribute to society and provide leadership in different walks of life.