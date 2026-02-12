ETV Bharat / bharat

'Be Courageous To Face Interrogation': Supreme Court On BJP MLA's Plea In Biklu Shiva Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain an anticipatory bail plea filed by Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the Biklu Shiva murder case, and asked him to face the interrogation. "You are a public person. You should go rather courageously that I am ready to face any kind of interrogation," the apex court said while hearing the petition.

After the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, the bench observed that the legislator should move a plea for regular bail instead.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the BJP MLA, said his client has nothing to do: he was not there and it is a property dispute in which his client is not involved, and added that property is also not in his constituency. Rohatgi said, "Ultimately, there has to be some material that I was calling people. I was doing something, I gave some money, or I was interested in buying that land or selling that land. There is absolutely nothing…"

The bench noted that the victim's mother was present at the spot when her son was shot dead. Rohatgi, however, argued that she had not named or said she has seen his client at the scene.

To this, the CJI, in a lighter vein, said, "Your standard is not that you will go with a weapon…you have so many service providers."

The CJI further observed that these land grabbers normally have political protection and added unfortunately, the other group is also equal. "The public perception is that they get some protection," said the CJI, in context of land grabbers.

Justice Bagchi said, "Anticipatory bail for murder case, we should be extremely surprised. Cheating, misappropriation…general activity is understandable. Now, the follow up is murder."

The CJI said the chain of events is like this: the deceased goes to the disputed property, where two groups are trying to grab that property, as it appears. "This person goes to the spot, displays his GPA. This Jagdish comes and asks him to hand over the GPA. The quarrel takes place and he is gunned down and his mother is there. Now, whatever is allegation, correct or incorrect, it is matter of investigation….," said the CJI, adding that the allegation is that he was in touch with the petitioner and he has fled to Sri Lanka.