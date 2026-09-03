ETV Bharat / bharat

BCI Has No Power To Take Disciplinary Action Against Law Students: Supreme Court On NALSAR Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the Bar Council of India and state bar councils lack statutory authority to discipline law students, noting that such control arises only after they enrol as advocates.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Mihira Sood and Abhishek Tiwari, challenging the BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's directions issued on August 13. However, the BCI Chairman withdrew the directions within a few hours.

During the hearing, senior advocate K Parameshwar, representing the petitioners, contended that although the chairman's directions were withdrawn, there needs to be an inquiry into the manner in which they were issued.

The senior counsel pressed that this is a question of freedom of speech and expression in a university and it is not about just one student. Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BCI Chairman, submitted that these directions were withdrawn within an hour of their issuance.

However, Parameshwar argued that the BCI now says the letters have been withdrawn, but that is not the point and pointed out that they initially said an entire batch of students would not be enrolled.

He insisted that his clients would like to know from the BCI, how these meetings were held, who took the decision and under what provision of law it was done. The senior counsel stressed that BCI has no jurisdiction over law students, and can regulate their conduct only after they enrol as advocates.