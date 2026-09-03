BCI Has No Power To Take Disciplinary Action Against Law Students: Supreme Court On NALSAR Row
The bench observed that the students' conduct falls exclusively within the domain of the university
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the Bar Council of India and state bar councils lack statutory authority to discipline law students, noting that such control arises only after they enrol as advocates.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Mihira Sood and Abhishek Tiwari, challenging the BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's directions issued on August 13. However, the BCI Chairman withdrew the directions within a few hours.
During the hearing, senior advocate K Parameshwar, representing the petitioners, contended that although the chairman's directions were withdrawn, there needs to be an inquiry into the manner in which they were issued.
The senior counsel pressed that this is a question of freedom of speech and expression in a university and it is not about just one student. Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BCI Chairman, submitted that these directions were withdrawn within an hour of their issuance.
However, Parameshwar argued that the BCI now says the letters have been withdrawn, but that is not the point and pointed out that they initially said an entire batch of students would not be enrolled.
He insisted that his clients would like to know from the BCI, how these meetings were held, who took the decision and under what provision of law it was done. The senior counsel stressed that BCI has no jurisdiction over law students, and can regulate their conduct only after they enrol as advocates.
The bench observed that the BCI has no power to take disciplinary action against law students and their conduct falls exclusively within the domain of the university or educational institution, adding, “there should be no dispute or quarrel about that.” The bench said once a law graduate gets registered as an advocate, the Advocates Act comes into play, and the BCI is the statutory authority for members of the Bar. “But not for the students…”, said the CJI
The bench made it clear that disciplinary power over students vests only with their parent institution, or the authority prescribed under the regulations or byelaws governing the institution.
“We are of the opinion that the Advocates Act, 1961, whereunder the BCI has been statutorily created, does not confer any express or implied power upon the BCI or any State Bar Council to take any disciplinary action against the students of law; such a power is preceded by registration of a law graduate as an advocate under the said Act. So far as students are concerned, it is their parent institution or the authority prescribed under the regulations/byelaws of such institution who alone are competent to take disciplinary action….”, said the CJI.
“We declare all communications dated 13 August or subsequent modified communication to be without any authority of law. Interim directions made absolute”, said the bench, concluding the hearing. On August 13, the Bar Council of India modified Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's earlier communication that barred State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates as advocates.
The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent and did not intend to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.
Earlier in the day, the BCI directed all State Bar Councils to withhold enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 Hyderabad graduates as advocates until further orders while it investigates a student campaign that opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university convocation.
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a communication addressed to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor and all State Bar Councils, said, “Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the law degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate."
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