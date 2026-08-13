'All Students Can Enrol’: BCI Modifies Chairman's Direction Barring Enrolment Of NALSAR 2026 Graduates
The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday modified Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's earlier communication that barred State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates as advocates.
The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent and did not intend to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.
In a new communication, Mishra said: “The Council has thoroughly discussed and deliberated over the letter issued by the Chairman, Bar Council of India to the Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law and the Secretaries of all the State Bar Councils today. After thorough discussion the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect.”
The communication said that, accordingly, the council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils.
"All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice. It has further been reported by some reliable sources that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students. The Council will wait for the inquiry report of the Learned Vice-Chancellor and further action will be taken after receipt of the report”, said the communication.
The BCI said no student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part.
Earlier in the day, the BCI directed all State Bar Councils to withhold enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026, Hyderabad, graduates as advocates until further orders while it investigates a student campaign that opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university convocation.
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a communication addressed to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor and all State Bar Councils, said, “Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the law degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate."
The communication added that NALSAR University of Law is requested to furnish the authenticated factual report at the earliest. "All State Bar Councils are requested to place the present communication before their Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Enrolment Committee for information and necessary compliance with the directions contained herein," it said, adding that final decision in the matter would be taken on 19th August, 2026, after receipt of the report from the Vice-Chancellor.
The communication follows reports from last week that a section of outgoing students had opposed inviting the CJI for the convocation, citing his comments on the Delhi student protests.
The communication said the VC, NALSAR University of Law, is accordingly requested to furnish an authenticated report to the BCI within three days. It added that the report should include a complete copy of the representation, petition, memorandum or other communication submitted to the university authorities concerning the proposed participation or invitation of the Chief Justice of India and the complete list of signatories available in the official records of the university.
"The University is further directed to separately identify, on the basis of verifiable material, those persons, who were principally instrumental in initiating the campaign or representation, drafting it, circulating it through media, organising meetings connected with it, coordinating or mobilising participation, communicating with the press or media on behalf of the group…," said the communication.
The communication said that the report should also identify the names and designations of office-bearers of the Student Bar Council, Students' Union, student committee or other recognised student organisation who participated in initiating, approving, coordinating or circulating the campaign.
It added that if any faculty member, research scholar, alumnus or outside person participated in initiating, drafting, coordinating, advising or facilitating the campaign, the University should state the nature of such involvement.
“As per some reliable sources, there exists groupism and dirty politics among some of the academic staff, and they have played a very active role in misleading, instigating and misguiding the students. This is a very serious matter. The teachers, instead of involving themselves in their teaching job, are doing nasty politics on campus. Bar Council of India, being the regulator of Legal Education cannot be a mute spectator of such a serious situation”, said the communication.
The communication said the BCI does not, at this stage, record that any person stands disqualified from enrolment under Section 24A merely on account of participation in the aforesaid representation or campaign.
"However, where material concerning the conduct of a particular applicant is under active statutory examination by the BCI and such examination may have a bearing upon regulatory considerations governing entry into the profession, completion of enrolment during pendency of such examination may create a fait accompli and render the statutory examination ineffective," it said.
The communication said that upon receipt and preliminary examination of the authenticated report from NALSAR University of Law, the BCI shall separately communicate to the State Bar Councils the names of such persons, if any, whose individual role requires further statutory consideration.
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