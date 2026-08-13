ETV Bharat / bharat

'All Students Can Enrol’: BCI Modifies Chairman's Direction Barring Enrolment Of NALSAR 2026 Graduates

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday modified Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's earlier communication that barred State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates as advocates.

The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent and did not intend to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.

In a new communication, Mishra said: “The Council has thoroughly discussed and deliberated over the letter issued by the Chairman, Bar Council of India to the Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law and the Secretaries of all the State Bar Councils today. After thorough discussion the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect.”

The communication said that, accordingly, the council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils.

"All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice. It has further been reported by some reliable sources that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students. The Council will wait for the inquiry report of the Learned Vice-Chancellor and further action will be taken after receipt of the report”, said the communication.

The BCI said no student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part.

Earlier in the day, the BCI directed all State Bar Councils to withhold enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026, Hyderabad, graduates as advocates until further orders while it investigates a student campaign that opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university convocation.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a communication addressed to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor and all State Bar Councils, said, “Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the law degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate."

The communication added that NALSAR University of Law is requested to furnish the authenticated factual report at the earliest. "All State Bar Councils are requested to place the present communication before their Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Enrolment Committee for information and necessary compliance with the directions contained herein," it said, adding that final decision in the matter would be taken on 19th August, 2026, after receipt of the report from the Vice-Chancellor.