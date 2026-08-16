ETV Bharat / bharat

'Feelings And Concerns Of Students Matter': BCI Chairman Apologises To Law Students Over NALSAR Row

New Delhi: Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra has apologised to law students after facing criticism over a now-withdrawn order to state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.

In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words or letters, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same. There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter," the statement said.

The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.

In the first circular, BCI chairperson Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.

The decision was reversed within hours following criticism from members of the legal fraternity. A modified order said the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few. Earlier on Friday (Aug 14), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sharply pulled up the BCI for the order and said it was "dialogue between students and me".

The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently demanded a public apology from Mishra. Graduating students, current students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking a similar apology and rejected the presence of the BCI chairperson and the CJI at their convocation.