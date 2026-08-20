ETV Bharat / bharat

BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Faces Probe Over Alleged Date Of Birth Discrepancy

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu has directed J&KM Police to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas allegedly fabricated his date of birth to gain an advantage in junior-level cricket selections.

Sub-Judge and Special Railway Magistrate Sandeep Singh Sen directed the station house officer of Police Station Nowabad in Jammu to conduct the inquiry and submit a report before the court by or before September 3, 2026.

The order followed a complaint filed by Sudershan Mehta, a former deputy superintendent of police and former Joint Honorary Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Mehta had approached the court seeking directions for registration of an FIR under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, alleging offences including fraud, cheating and forgery in connection with Manhas’ date of birth.

The court, however, directed that a preliminary inquiry be conducted before police proceed with registration of any cognizable offence.

In the order, the magistrate said, “I have perused the application and other material annexed with the application and as per the provisions of BNSS before lodging or registering any cognizable offence by the concerned police, preliminary inquiry has to be conducted.”

The court subsequently directed the SHO of Police Station Nowabad to examine the allegations and place the findings before the court.

“As such, SHO police station Nowabad, Jammu is directed to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter and submit its report before this court by or before September 3, 2026,” the judge said in the order.

According to Mehta’s complaint, Manhas allegedly forged and fabricated his date of birth to gain an advantage while playing junior-level cricket at the national level.

The complainant alleged that Manhas had furnished two different dates of birth in order to secure eligibility for selection in national tournaments in the sub-junior and junior categories.

Mehta further alleged that the date of birth provided by Manhas differed from the date recorded in his school records.

The complaint cited information allegedly received by Mehta through email from Maharaja Hari Singh Agriculture Collegiate School, Nagbani, Jammu, commonly known as MHAC School.

According to the school record cited in the complaint, Manhas’ date of birth was recorded as December 9, 1977.

The complaint also referred to information available on the official website of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, which allegedly lists Manhas’ date of birth as October 12, 1979.