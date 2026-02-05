ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Anurag Thakur To Participate In BCCI Affairs, Modifies 2017 Order

New Delhi: In a relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Thursday modified its January 2017 order and said he shall be free to participate in the affairs of the cricket board according to rules and regulations.

In January 2017, the apex court had directed Thakur to "cease and desist" from being associated with the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi applied the doctrine of proportionality and modified the January 2017 order.

The bench passed the order on an application filed by Thakur seeking modification of the 2017 order.