Bay Of Bengal Again Under Cyclone Watch; Rain Likely In South India, Northern States Await Winter Chill
A low-pressure area, which is likely to form over Bay around November 13, may intensify into a depression by November 15, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: After two back-to-back cyclones wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh coastal belt and parts of Odisha, weather activity is once again picking up over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) closely monitoring a cyclonic circulation formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.
According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over South Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. The system may intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14, and then into a depression around November 15. However, IMD is yet to clarify on its subsequent movement and further intensification.
Skymet Experts Assess Possible Track Of Cyclone
According to Skymet Weather expert Mahesh Palawat, favourable atmospheric and oceanic conditions could support the intensification of this developing system into a possible cyclonic storm, which will be named 'Akwan' (name contributed by Iran) after its formation.
Early weather-model projections indicate the possibility of the system's movement towards the eastern coastline, particularly Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, there is uncertainty regarding its path, with some models suggesting a possible change in direction over the sea. At this stage, IMD has neither confirmed cyclone formation nor any specific landfall location or date. Therefore, these projections are preliminary.
Western Disturbance Keeps Himalayan Region Active
Meanwhile, the Himalayan region is witnessing changing weather conditions under the influence of a Western Disturbance. The IMD has reported a cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and its neighbourhood, extending approximately 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level.
Scattered rainfall and snowfall are likely over higher reaches, while isolated precipitation is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely in some areas.
IMD is closely monitoring weather activity here as fresh snowfall over the mountains could eventually influence temperatures across the northern plains.
Rain Likely Across Southern States
Rainfall activity is expected to continue across several areas in southern India over the next few days. Isolated to scattered showers are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 12-14, with another spell expected between November 16 and 17.
Kerala and Mahe may also experience isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to receive isolated showers during November 14-17, while Lakshadweep may witness scattered rainfall throughout November 12-17.
Heavy Rain Forecast Over Andaman And Nicobar Islands
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to witness significant rainfall activity over the coming days. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 12 and 17, with isolated heavy spells during November 12-14.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely. While squally weather is expected over the Andaman Sea, fishermen have been advised to follow weather updates and official marine warnings.
Rain In Northeast; Western, Central India To Remain Dry
Across northeastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on November 12, with another spell expected between November 15 and 17. Other northeastern areas may also experience isolated showers on November 12 and 17.
In contrast, western and central India are expected to experience predominantly dry weather, with no significant rainfall activity forecast during the coming week.
Why Is Winter Still Delayed?
Despite November progressing towards its second half, the expected winter chill has still not set in across northern and central India, as several areas continue to experience above-normal daytime temperatures.
According to weather experts, an anticyclonic circulation is contributing to stable and dry weather conditions. The sinking air associated with this system suppresses cloud formation and rainfall, allowing temperatures to remain relatively high.
The arrival of stronger winter conditions largely depends on intensity of snowfall across the Himalayan region. Active Western Disturbances can bring fresh snowfall to higher elevations, after which cold northerly and northwesterly winds gradually carry the chill towards the northern plains, bringing down temperatures.
However, the widespread and substantial snowfall required to establish winter chill has not yet occurred. Consequently, temperatures may continue to fluctuate, delaying the arrival of sustained cold conditions.
Also Read:
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Snowfall In Kashmir Till November 16
India Weather Update: Rain Alert for South India, Western Disturbance to Affect Hills; Delhi Warm, AQI Very Poor