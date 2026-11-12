ETV Bharat / bharat

Bay Of Bengal Again Under Cyclone Watch; Rain Likely In South India, Northern States Await Winter Chill

New Delhi: After two back-to-back cyclones wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh coastal belt and parts of Odisha, weather activity is once again picking up over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) closely monitoring a cyclonic circulation formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.

According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over South Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. The system may intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14, and then into a depression around November 15. However, IMD is yet to clarify on its subsequent movement and further intensification.

Skymet Experts Assess Possible Track Of Cyclone

According to Skymet Weather expert Mahesh Palawat, favourable atmospheric and oceanic conditions could support the intensification of this developing system into a possible cyclonic storm, which will be named 'Akwan' (name contributed by Iran) after its formation.

Early weather-model projections indicate the possibility of the system's movement towards the eastern coastline, particularly Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, there is uncertainty regarding its path, with some models suggesting a possible change in direction over the sea. At this stage, IMD has neither confirmed cyclone formation nor any specific landfall location or date. Therefore, these projections are preliminary.

Western Disturbance Keeps Himalayan Region Active

Meanwhile, the Himalayan region is witnessing changing weather conditions under the influence of a Western Disturbance. The IMD has reported a cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and its neighbourhood, extending approximately 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level.

People travel along Kartavya Path near the smog-engulfed India Gate (ANI)

Scattered rainfall and snowfall are likely over higher reaches, while isolated precipitation is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely in some areas.

IMD is closely monitoring weather activity here as fresh snowfall over the mountains could eventually influence temperatures across the northern plains.

Rain Likely Across Southern States

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across several areas in southern India over the next few days. Isolated to scattered showers are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 12-14, with another spell expected between November 16 and 17.

Kerala and Mahe may also experience isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to receive isolated showers during November 14-17, while Lakshadweep may witness scattered rainfall throughout November 12-17.

Heavy Rain Forecast Over Andaman And Nicobar Islands