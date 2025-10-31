Bihar's Historic Rajgir Set For A Mighty Electoral Battle
The fight from Rajgir this time is between JDD (U)'s Kaushal Kishoe and CPI-ML (Liberation)'s Bishwanath Choudhary.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:33 PM IST
By Pranav Chaudhary
Rajgir (Nalanda): Barely 100 km from capital Patna, Bihar is all geared up witness one of the key contests of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Two Dalit leaders of Nalanda district, are vying for the coveted Rajgir reserved seat, the erstwhile capital of the mighty Magadh empire.
From the Anga War or the Vajji War under the Haryanka Dynasty to the Avanti Wars during the Sishunaga Dynasty and the overthrow of the Nanda Dynasty by Chandragupta Maurya under the able guidance of Chanakya, Magadh is not new to battles, that too of epic proportions.
But, the electoral battle of Rajgir this time is between the Janata Dal (United) candidate and NDA alliance nominee Kaushal Kishore, an advocate trying his luck for a third consecutive term, and the CPI-ML (Liberation) candidate Bishwanath Choudhary who represents the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) coalition.
Kaushal carries a legacy of his late father Satyadeo Narayan Arya, an eight time MLA from the same Rajgir seat on a BJP ticket. Satyadeo Narayan also served as governor of two states, Haryana and Tripura. He also served as the president of Bihar state SC cell of the BJP for two terms besides being the minister in the department of rural development and mines and geology.
“Saytadeo's son Kaushal Kishore carries the huge legacy of his father who was a towering personality in Rajgir and its surrounding regions,” said local businessman Prem Prakash Sinha. Satyadeo had also served as an active member of the RSS since 1962. Old timers say Kaushal Kishore is a popular name in Rajgir.
“Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always believed in him and this the reason he is contesting for the third time in a row,” said a small grocery shop owner Vikas in Rajgir. But, legacy is not the only factor that is driving the voters Rajgir towards Kaushal Kishore.
His rival, a technocrat Bishwanath Choudhary, is contesting for the first time from the Rajgir seat. “He has retired as a chief engineer from the Bihar government. Since his days as one of the leaders of the Bihar Engineering Service Association (BESA), Bishwanath has made a significant contribution in implementation of entry of Dalit students in SC-ST sub-plan, says party's spokesperson Parvez.
A septuagenarian Bishwanath is a native of Karai Parusarai village of Rajgir and has been associated with the Left movement since his college days. "He was a meritorious student and was always dedicated to the cause of Dalits and the marginalised. It comes to him naturally," recounts Raja Ram Singh, Om Prakash Manjhi and others, all Bishwanath's batchmates.
"Our candidate was closely associated with the affairs of Hyderabad based Centre For Dalit Studies (CDS) and its chairperson M Laxmaiah, who actively participated in the Telangana movement", added Parvez. But, only emphasizing for the Dalits' cause turn the poll wheels in favour of the CPI-ML (Liberation) candidate? The answer is hanging in Rajgir's air.
The CPI-ML (Liberation), however, has played its Dalit card far and wide this election in Bihar by fielding six Dalit candidates Dhananjay (former JNUSU president) from Bhore in Gopalganj, Satyadeo Ram from Darauli (Siwan), Ranjeet K Ram from Kalyanpur (Samastipur), Gopal Ravidas from Phulwari (Patna), Shiv Prakash Ranjan from Agiaon ( Bhojpur) and Bishwanath Choudhary from Rajgir (Nalanda), out of total 20 candidates contesting on the party's tickets.
The recent successful hosting of international sporting events and cultural festivals have, of late elevated Rajgir’s presence. But youth like Anchit and his friends are not enthusiastic. They rue the lack of job opportunities and argue whatever pops up, are grabbed by outsiders.
"A World Peace Pagoda here or a modern cable ropeway there cannot solve the issue of unemployment. No one raises the issue of growing unemployment among the locals in the elections or in Assembly after the polls. We need opportunities so that we do not have to migrate," said Anchit.
Rajgir was not only a political nucleus in ancient India, but is a spiritual crucible with strong ties with both Buddhism and Jainism.
This time the battle is more concentrated between legacy and caste dimension. But, there is no serious talk on unemployment, one of the growing concerns of the youth as well as the large middle class population of the constituency. Fulfilling the aspirations of Rajgir could linger a bit long.
