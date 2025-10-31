ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's Historic Rajgir Set For A Mighty Electoral Battle

File photo of the new campus of Nalanda University, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nalanda on June 19, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

By Pranav Chaudhary

Rajgir (Nalanda): Barely 100 km from capital Patna, Bihar is all geared up witness one of the key contests of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Two Dalit leaders of Nalanda district, are vying for the coveted Rajgir reserved seat, the erstwhile capital of the mighty Magadh empire.



From the Anga War or the Vajji War under the Haryanka Dynasty to the Avanti Wars during the Sishunaga Dynasty and the overthrow of the Nanda Dynasty by Chandragupta Maurya under the able guidance of Chanakya, Magadh is not new to battles, that too of epic proportions.

But, the electoral battle of Rajgir this time is between the Janata Dal (United) candidate and NDA alliance nominee Kaushal Kishore, an advocate trying his luck for a third consecutive term, and the CPI-ML (Liberation) candidate Bishwanath Choudhary who represents the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) coalition.



Kaushal carries a legacy of his late father Satyadeo Narayan Arya, an eight time MLA from the same Rajgir seat on a BJP ticket. Satyadeo Narayan also served as governor of two states, Haryana and Tripura. He also served as the president of Bihar state SC cell of the BJP for two terms besides being the minister in the department of rural development and mines and geology.



“Saytadeo's son Kaushal Kishore carries the huge legacy of his father who was a towering personality in Rajgir and its surrounding regions,” said local businessman Prem Prakash Sinha. Satyadeo had also served as an active member of the RSS since 1962. Old timers say Kaushal Kishore is a popular name in Rajgir.

“Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always believed in him and this the reason he is contesting for the third time in a row,” said a small grocery shop owner Vikas in Rajgir. But, legacy is not the only factor that is driving the voters Rajgir towards Kaushal Kishore.



His rival, a technocrat Bishwanath Choudhary, is contesting for the first time from the Rajgir seat. “He has retired as a chief engineer from the Bihar government. Since his days as one of the leaders of the Bihar Engineering Service Association (BESA), Bishwanath has made a significant contribution in implementation of entry of Dalit students in SC-ST sub-plan, says party's spokesperson Parvez.

