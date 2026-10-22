ETV Bharat / bharat

Bastar's Unique 75-Day Dussehra Draws Foreign Tourists

Bastar: This year, Dussehra celebrations in Bastar, with its unique traditions and tribal culture that continue for 75 days, have attracted some foreigners along with Indians.

A group of four tourists from Denmark, currently on a visit to this region of Chhattisgarh, have been experiencing the rich cultural heritage up close. Talking to ETV Bharat, they said this is their first visit to Bastar and Chhattisgarh. They are very excited about the visit.

They said they are mesmerised by the conduct of the locals, and have taken a liking to the place. They have especially enjoyed the Dussehra celebrations, attracted by the rural charm and tribal communities of Bastar.

They disclosed that although a language barrier exists between them and the villagers, yet they are able to communicate through gestures and facial expressions, which makes their visit all the more exciting.

One of the tourists, Ulrich Helling, said he has been learning a lot through the body language and gestures of the locals. He pointed out that the local citizens have been acting as guides to help his group understand many things that are otherwise difficult to figure out.