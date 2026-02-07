Bastar Pandum 2026: Prez Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Program, Says Rehabilitated Maoists Should Have Faith In Democracy
President Draupadi Murmu praised the Maoist insurgents who have given up arms and returned to the mainstream.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Bastar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the Bastar Pandum program and asserted that development is taking place in Bastar, which was affected by Naxalism for over four decades.
"I am extremely happy to be present at Bastar Pandum. I have had the opportunity to visit the region of Maa Danteshwari, and I consider this my great fortune. I believe over 5,000 girls welcomed us at the ceremony, and I am grateful to them. I can see the grandeur of the culture here. I salute the people of this place. Whenever I come to Chhattisgarh, I feel like I have come home," President Murmu said.
"The affection I receive here is unparalleled. This is the land where heroes have sacrificed their lives to protect it. Bastar's goddess, Maa Danteshwari, has created this land with her own hands. I have witnessed the hospitality, culture, and traditions here. Chhattisgarh was considered a backward region of India, but this place is full of culture," she said.
President Murmu said that Bastar was affected by Naxalism for four decades. "The tribals and the youth suffered the most. Thanks to the Centre, the atmosphere of insecurity is now ending in Bastar. People associated with Naxalism are abandoning the path of violence. Earlier, people in Chhattisgarh who had adopted the path of Naxalism are now laying down their arms and returning to the mainstream. The government is showing the way to rehabilitation for those who have surrendered their weapons through the Niyad Nellanaar scheme," she added.
The President maintained that development is taking place in Bastar. "Schools that were closed for years are reopening, and children are studying. Roads are being built, and health facilities are reaching the people. I commend those who have abandoned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream," she stressed.
She further said that the Chhattisgarh government is ensuring that the surrendered Naxalites are integrated into the mainstream of society. "Various types of training are being provided to the surrendered Naxalites," she said and urged them to have complete faith in India's Constitution and democracy.
She advised them not to be misled by those who are trying to deceive them. "Don't believe those who are misleading you. Have faith in the Constitution, trust the government, and believe in democracy. It is the strength of democracy that a woman from a small village in Odisha is addressing you as the President. Therefore, all of you should have faith in democracy," she said.
President Murmu said that the government's plan is to bring those who are left behind to the forefront. "Education is the cornerstone of individual and social progress. Eklavya schools have been opened so that children from tribal areas can receive a good education. Several people from Bastar were selected for the Padma Shri award. Those who serve selflessly contribute to the progress of society. The Bastar culture and the Bastar Dussehra festival are great models. This region of Bastar has abundant natural resources. Young people should take advantage of the schemes run by the state and central governments and move forward," she added.
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present on the occasion.
Read More