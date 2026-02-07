ETV Bharat / bharat

Bastar Pandum 2026: Prez Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Program, Says Rehabilitated Maoists Should Have Faith In Democracy

Bastar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the Bastar Pandum program and asserted that development is taking place in Bastar, which was affected by Naxalism for over four decades.

"I am extremely happy to be present at Bastar Pandum. I have had the opportunity to visit the region of Maa Danteshwari, and I consider this my great fortune. I believe over 5,000 girls welcomed us at the ceremony, and I am grateful to them. I can see the grandeur of the culture here. I salute the people of this place. Whenever I come to Chhattisgarh, I feel like I have come home," President Murmu said.

In this image posted on Feb. 7, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu being received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai upon her arrival at the airport, in Jagdalpur, Bastar district. Governor Raman Deka is also seen. (PTI)

"The affection I receive here is unparalleled. This is the land where heroes have sacrificed their lives to protect it. Bastar's goddess, Maa Danteshwari, has created this land with her own hands. I have witnessed the hospitality, culture, and traditions here. Chhattisgarh was considered a backward region of India, but this place is full of culture," she said.

President Murmu said that Bastar was affected by Naxalism for four decades. "The tribals and the youth suffered the most. Thanks to the Centre, the atmosphere of insecurity is now ending in Bastar. People associated with Naxalism are abandoning the path of violence. Earlier, people in Chhattisgarh who had adopted the path of Naxalism are now laying down their arms and returning to the mainstream. The government is showing the way to rehabilitation for those who have surrendered their weapons through the Niyad Nellanaar scheme," she added.