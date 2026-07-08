ETV Bharat / bharat

Bastar Authorities Toying With Promotion Of Coffee Plantations In Abujhmarh

Raipur: Authorities in Bastar are toying with the idea of promoting coffee cultivation in the Abujhmarh region. Through this initiative, the administration aims to enhance livelihoods, protect the environment and double the farmers' income.

It is learnt that Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain along with experts from the Coffee Board of India and other officials has carried out a field inspection of the surrounding rural areas including Kutul, Kachhapal, Kodliyar, Irkbhatti and Toke.

The expert team from the Coffee Board conducted a thorough scientific study of the region's climate, annual rainfall, temperature, soil type and altitude. Board officials confirmed that Abujhmarh’s natural environment is ideally suited for coffee production. Developing a coffee-based agroforestry model could provide employment to a large number of local villagers.

According to the experts, commercial production begins after approximately four years of plantation. This will then provide a source of regular income for the villagers for many generations. The project will involve the direct participation of local self-help groups and villagers ensuring direct or indirect employment for at least one member of each family.