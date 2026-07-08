Bastar Authorities Toying With Promotion Of Coffee Plantations In Abujhmarh
Chhattisgarh administration aims to enhance livelihoods, protect the environment and double the farmers' income through the initiative
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Raipur: Authorities in Bastar are toying with the idea of promoting coffee cultivation in the Abujhmarh region. Through this initiative, the administration aims to enhance livelihoods, protect the environment and double the farmers' income.
It is learnt that Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain along with experts from the Coffee Board of India and other officials has carried out a field inspection of the surrounding rural areas including Kutul, Kachhapal, Kodliyar, Irkbhatti and Toke.
The expert team from the Coffee Board conducted a thorough scientific study of the region's climate, annual rainfall, temperature, soil type and altitude. Board officials confirmed that Abujhmarh’s natural environment is ideally suited for coffee production. Developing a coffee-based agroforestry model could provide employment to a large number of local villagers.
According to the experts, commercial production begins after approximately four years of plantation. This will then provide a source of regular income for the villagers for many generations. The project will involve the direct participation of local self-help groups and villagers ensuring direct or indirect employment for at least one member of each family.
The main objective of this project is to optimally utilise the favourable natural environment of Abujhmarh, while conserving the forests and providing a sustainable and robust source of income for the local villagers. The initial phase involves selecting land for plantation and establishing nurseries locally.
On the suggestion of the Coffee Board officials, the Collector has directed that Agriculture Department officials be sent to Koraput in Odisha, for technical training. The officers will learn the nuances of coffee production, plant management, environmental requirements and technical aspects that will help them guide the local farmers.
During the discussions, it emerged that the valleys of Abujhmarh are also suitable for tea cultivation. The Collector has called for the preparation of a phased action plan on these future prospects.
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