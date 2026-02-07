ETV Bharat / bharat

'Basmati Rice To Rock USA': Agriculture Minister Assures Trade Deal With US Benefits Indian Farmers

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The India-US deal is in the best interest of Indian farmers, as products like Indian Basmati will "rock" the US markets, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday.

Chouhan, while interacting with the media, assured that the Centre has protected all major crops and dairy products under the India-US deal and has prioritised the benefits of farmers in the interim framework for the trade agreement.

The Union Cabinet minister also emphasised that the deal would open US markets for Indian exports, which may result in Basmati rice making a foray in US households.

"There's going to be a lot of benefit. It (trade deal) is in the favour of farmers and people of India. We have protected all the major crops and dairy products. On the other hand, farmers will get markets for export. Hamara Basmati chawal America mein dhoom machaye ga (Our Basmati rice will rock the US). Our spices will go there. This is in the best interest of farmers," the Agriculture Minister said.