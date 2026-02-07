'Basmati Rice To Rock USA': Agriculture Minister Assures Trade Deal With US Benefits Indian Farmers
Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the Government has protected all the major crops and dairy products under the deal.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The India-US deal is in the best interest of Indian farmers, as products like Indian Basmati will "rock" the US markets, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday.
Chouhan, while interacting with the media, assured that the Centre has protected all major crops and dairy products under the India-US deal and has prioritised the benefits of farmers in the interim framework for the trade agreement.
The Union Cabinet minister also emphasised that the deal would open US markets for Indian exports, which may result in Basmati rice making a foray in US households.
"There's going to be a lot of benefit. It (trade deal) is in the favour of farmers and people of India. We have protected all the major crops and dairy products. On the other hand, farmers will get markets for export. Hamara Basmati chawal America mein dhoom machaye ga (Our Basmati rice will rock the US). Our spices will go there. This is in the best interest of farmers," the Agriculture Minister said.
India and the US on Friday announced a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The joint statement said that the framework reaffirms the countries' commitment to the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.
According to the statement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.
On the framework, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the government's commitment to farmers, stating that dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices, and other grains have been protected in the India-US trade deal to safeguard domestic farmers' interests.
