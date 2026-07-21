Basketball Pole Horror Returns In Haryana; 20-Year-Old Player Suffers Spinal Injury In Latest Mishap
The latest incident took place at residential society in Sector 84 where the player came under a collapsing basketball pole.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Gurugram: A 20-year-old basketball player suffered grievous injuries in his spinal cord after a heavy metal pole in a basketball court collapsed on him in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday evening. The incident has revived the grim memories of the deaths of two players in a similar manner last year.
Sunday's incident took place at residential society in Sector 84. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was playing when the basketball pole suddenly snapped from its base and fell, striking him. His friends, who were present at the scene, immediately pulled him out and took him to the hospital. The incident caused panic and chaos within the society complex.
It is understood that the young man has sustained severe injuries, including damage to his spine. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition. His family and acquaintances are deeply concerned about his health.
Following the incident, society residents have raised questions regarding the maintenance system. They claim that several pieces of equipment in the sports area have been in a dilapidated state for a long time, and complaints had previously been lodged with the management, but to no avail.
Residents said that the accident could have been prevented had timely repairs and safety inspections been carried out.
On November 25 last year, 16-year-old Hardik Rathi died after a basketball pole fell on him during practice in Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra village. He was hanging from the pole when it suddenly broke, causing fatal injuries. Other players rushed to help, but due to the pole's weight, he died on the spot.
In a similar tragedy earlier in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Aman Kumar (15) was critically injured by a falling basketball pole on November 24, and died during treatment. The incident occurred at Bahadurgarh’s Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium.
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