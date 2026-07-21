ETV Bharat / bharat

Basketball Pole Horror Returns In Haryana; 20-Year-Old Player Suffers Spinal Injury In Latest Mishap

Gurugram: A 20-year-old basketball player suffered grievous injuries in his spinal cord after a heavy metal pole in a basketball court collapsed on him in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday evening. The incident has revived the grim memories of the deaths of two players in a similar manner last year.

Sunday's incident took place at residential society in Sector 84. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was playing when the basketball pole suddenly snapped from its base and fell, striking him. His friends, who were present at the scene, immediately pulled him out and took him to the hospital. The incident caused panic and chaos within the society complex.

20-year-old player suffers spinal injury after basketball pole collapses on him in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that the young man has sustained severe injuries, including damage to his spine. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition. His family and acquaintances are deeply concerned about his health.