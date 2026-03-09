ETV Bharat / bharat

Basic Savings, Jan Dhan Accounts Not Subject To Penalty For Not Having Minimum Balance: FM

Opposition protest in Lok Sabha demanding discusssion on West Asia crisis during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: About 72 crore Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDA), including those under the PM Jan Dhan scheme, are not subject to any penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said banks offer zero-balance savings accounts facility in Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDAs), including the accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), to ensure universal access to banking facilities, particularly for unbanked, vulnerable and small depositors, and to promote financial inclusion.

These accounts do not require maintenance of any minimum balance, and the account holders are provided basic banking services such as deposits, withdrawals and ATM access free of charge, without levy of any penal charges.

"Approximately 72 crore BSBDAs, including PMJDY accounts, are not subject to any penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance," Sitharaman said.

For other accounts, banks may levy charges for non-maintenance of Minimum Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in accordance with their board-approved policies and the extant instructions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which require that such charges be reasonable, transparent and broadly aligned with the cost of providing the services.