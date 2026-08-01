ETV Bharat / bharat

Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report Likely By September After NGT Flags Nitrate Contamination In Groundwater

New Delhi: The Centre has stated the 'Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report', which the National Green Tribunal has sought in a matter concerning rising 'nitrate contamination' in groundwater across different parts of the country, is expected to be completed by September.

The government, through its Central Ground Water Authority, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has disclosed this, after the Tribunal took note of its failure to submit the report.

The NGT had registered a suo motu case last year on the basis of a news report which claimed that "excessive nitrate levels were found in the groundwater of 440 districts across the country which was posing health hazard, particularly to the young children and is a source of environmental toxicity. It stated that about 56% of districts across the country have excessive nitrates.

People taking a bath at a tubewell to beat the heat on a hot summer day , in New Delhi (IANS)

During the recent hearing, the Tribunal has once again directed the Central Ground Water Authority to file the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad. The Tribunal noted that by its order dated December 24 , 2025, the Central Ground Water Authority had been directed to submit the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report after informing the it that the assessment would be completed by March, 2026.

Subsequently, on April 8, the Tribunal granted additional time after the Central Ground Water Authority stated that the report would be filed by the last week of April. During the hearing, the Tribunal observed that the required Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report had still not been filed.