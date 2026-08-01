Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report Likely By September After NGT Flags Nitrate Contamination In Groundwater
The central panel has taken a suo motu cognisance of a report flagging "excessive nitrate levels" in groundwater of 440 districts India, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has stated the 'Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report', which the National Green Tribunal has sought in a matter concerning rising 'nitrate contamination' in groundwater across different parts of the country, is expected to be completed by September.
The government, through its Central Ground Water Authority, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has disclosed this, after the Tribunal took note of its failure to submit the report.
The NGT had registered a suo motu case last year on the basis of a news report which claimed that "excessive nitrate levels were found in the groundwater of 440 districts across the country which was posing health hazard, particularly to the young children and is a source of environmental toxicity. It stated that about 56% of districts across the country have excessive nitrates.
During the recent hearing, the Tribunal has once again directed the Central Ground Water Authority to file the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report.
The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad. The Tribunal noted that by its order dated December 24 , 2025, the Central Ground Water Authority had been directed to submit the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report after informing the it that the assessment would be completed by March, 2026.
Subsequently, on April 8, the Tribunal granted additional time after the Central Ground Water Authority stated that the report would be filed by the last week of April. During the hearing, the Tribunal observed that the required Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report had still not been filed.
Counsel for the Central Ground Water Authority fairly admitted that the Ground Water Quality Bulletin of India, submitted along with the report dated June 23, is not the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report.
The Authority informed the Tribunal that the Baseline Water Quality Assessment is now expected to be completed by September.
Taking note of the delay, the Tribunal directed Respondent Central Ground Water Authority to file the Baseline Water Quality Assessment Report before the next date of hearing.
The Bench has scheduled the next date of hearing on October 9.
It may be mentioned that the Central Pollution Control Board , under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had earlier, in compliance to the directions of Tribunal, issued letters to all the State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees, and requested them that the Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2024 prepared by Central Ground Water Authority may be shared with the concerned departments in the State and the concerned Urban Local Bodies for taking necessary action for implementation of the remedial measures as mentioned in the report.
On April 7, in its letter issued by the CPCB to Central Ground Water Authority, asked to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders, to deliberate the further required coordinated action for ensuring implementation of the remedial measures as mentioned in the report.
Environmentalist's take
Prakriti Srivastava, a retired IFS officer on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "Baseline data must reflect fresh environmental conditions which is mandatory. Filings by agencies or project consultants who try to submit data that is over three years old, or use pre-monsoon numbers to falsely represent post-monsoon surges are rejected."
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