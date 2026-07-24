ETV Bharat / bharat

'Baseless And Unwarranted': India Blasts Pakistan For Raising Kashmir, IWT Suspension At Multilateral Meet

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for raising the Kashmir issue and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty at an ASEAN-related meeting in Manila and accused Islamabad of spreading falsehoods and diverting attention from its record of sponsoring terrorism.

In his address at the ministerial meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Dar said the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has to be handled through dialogue and adherence to international law. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the meeting.

"India categorically rejects the baseless and unwarranted comments made by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is no surprise that a multilateral forum has once again been cynically exploited by Pakistan to amplify falsehoods, peddle state-sponsored disinformation, and divert attention from its own well-documented record of sponsoring cross-border terrorism," he said. Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the comments by Dar, who is also Pakistan's deputy prime minister.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on the same," he said. Jaiswal said India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains consistent.