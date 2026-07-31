ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Baseless And Unacceptable’: CJP On ‘Zero FIR’ Against Noida Woman For Remarks Against PM Modi

RAF personnel deployed as Indian Youth Congress workers stage a protest, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday termed the ‘Zero FIR’ registered against protester Ruchika Sharma over her alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “baseless and unacceptable,” saying the student protest at Jantar Mantar was a democratic movement.

Saurav Das, CJP spokesperson, termed the FIR an attempt to target a protester who participated in Jantar Mantar protests against the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the examination system. “The FIR against Ruchika Sharma is baseless and unacceptable. The July protest at Jantar Mantar was a democratic movement where students exercised their constitutional right to protest,” he said.

The Noida Police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ at Expressway Police Station against Sharma following a complaint of advocate Smriti Singh, who alleged that she made abusive and objectionable remarks against the prime minister during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

Police said the complainant initially approached the Expressway Police Station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. During verification, officials found that while Sharma owns a flat in Noida, she is currently living in Uncha village in Faridabad, Haryana.