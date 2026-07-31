‘Baseless And Unacceptable’: CJP On ‘Zero FIR’ Against Noida Woman For Remarks Against PM Modi
Cockroach Janta Party called FIR against protester Noida woman Ruchika Sharma over alleged anti-PM remarks baseless. It also termed protest was democratic.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday termed the ‘Zero FIR’ registered against protester Ruchika Sharma over her alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “baseless and unacceptable,” saying the student protest at Jantar Mantar was a democratic movement.
Saurav Das, CJP spokesperson, termed the FIR an attempt to target a protester who participated in Jantar Mantar protests against the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the examination system. “The FIR against Ruchika Sharma is baseless and unacceptable. The July protest at Jantar Mantar was a democratic movement where students exercised their constitutional right to protest,” he said.
The Noida Police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ at Expressway Police Station against Sharma following a complaint of advocate Smriti Singh, who alleged that she made abusive and objectionable remarks against the prime minister during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.
Police said the complainant initially approached the Expressway Police Station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. During verification, officials found that while Sharma owns a flat in Noida, she is currently living in Uncha village in Faridabad, Haryana.
According to the complaint, the alleged remarks lowered the dignity of the constitutional office of the prime minister, promoted hatred, and had the potential to disturb public order.
Based on the complaint, police registered the case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducting to public mischief), and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) [corresponding to Sections Section 504, 505(1) and 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), respectively].
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh confirmed that the complaint had been registered as a Zero FIR. “A resident of Ghaziabad lodged an FIR against a resident of Sector 168, Noida, alleging that she used abusive language against the Prime Minister of India at Jantar Mantar. It is a Zero FIR and will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation,” the officer said.
A Zero FIR allows any police station to register a cognisable offense regardless of where it occurred. The case is subsequently transferred to the police station having territorial jurisdiction, ensuring that registration of the complaint is not delayed due to jurisdictional issues.
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