'Bartering Of National Interests For A Trade Deal Is Unacceptable': Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the recent India-US Trade Deal saying, "bartering of national interests” for an agreement is unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference here, Surjewala said trade agreements are a path to economic progress. "These deals must be founded upon equality and guided by the welfare of the people. Trade deals can never become a pathway of slavery or surrender of sovereignty. Our national interests and people’s welfare cannot be sacrificed at the altar of trade agreements," he said.

The Congress MP said that India’s 144 crore people will never accept this. The Modi government has sacrificed the interests of India’s farms and farmers, he said.

Claiming that the India-US Trade Deal is a betrayal to the farmers, Surjewala said, "It is a direct attack on the lives and livelihoods of India’s farmers by permitting imports of American agricultural and food products. In the very first point of the 'Framework Agreement', India has agreed to open its market to American food and agricultural products."