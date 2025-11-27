ETV Bharat / bharat

BARC Develops First Mutant Banana Variety Of India

Mumbai: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre on Wednesday said it developed 'Kaveri Vaaman', the first mutant banana variety in India, which is shorter and can withstand winds along the coast.

The Trombay Banana Mutant-9 (TBM-9) was recently notified for release as 'Kaveri Vaaman' by the Government of India.

"This is a significant achievement as Kaveri Vaaman is not only the first mutant banana variety of India, but is also the first fruit crop developed and released by BARC," according to an official statement.

With Kaveri Vaaman, the total count of improved crop varieties released by BARC now stands at 72.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairrnan of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), said the release of TBM-9 is a major step in revolutionising the improvement of horticultural crops in India through the use of ionizing radiation.

Director, BARC, Vivek Bhasin, highlighted the pivotal role played by gamma ray-induced mutagenesis in developing new crop varieties that are crucial for sustainable agriculture. He expressed that the release of TBIM-9 was a blessing for farmers cultivating the economically important Grande Naine banana.

He also noted that this development reflected the expansion of BARC's mutation breeding programme from traditional crops to fruits and other vegetatively propagated plants.