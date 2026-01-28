ETV Bharat / bharat

Baramati Air Crash: Pilot Apparently Opted For 'Missed Approach' Due To Poor Visibility, Says Firm Owner

Wreckage of the chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lie mangled and burnt after the aircraft crashed during landing near Baramati airport, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: V K Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, whose aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati on Wednesday, said the pilot apparently could not see the runway and carried out a "missed approach", a standardised procedure in such cases. The ill-fated aircraft was "very well-maintained", and its pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor, was a very seasoned and experienced pilot who had clocked 16,000 flying hours, he told reporters.

All five people on board the Learjet 45 died in the crash. Captain Kapoor was an "instructor and examiner material" and had worked with Sahara Airlines, Jetlite and Jet Airways in the past, Singh said, adding that he had experience of flying the Learjet 45. Kapoor's son also works in his company, he said.

Co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, who was among the deceased, was like a daughter to him, said Singh. Both Kapoor and Pathak were Delhi-based, he said.

"Primarily, it appears that the pilot could not see the runway, and that is why he would have carried out a missed approach. The pilot will carry out a missed approach in case he is not comfortable to land," Singh said. A 'missed approach' is a standardised procedure pilots execute when a landing cannot be safely completed during an instrument approach, often called a go-around.