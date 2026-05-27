ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Barakar Village In Nalanda Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha A Day Ahead

Nalanda: Majority of India will be celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday but there is a village in Bihar’s Nalanda that celebrated the festival a day ahead on Wednesday. The celebrations at Barakar village in Bihar Sharif block coincided with those in Saudi Arabia.

Barakar village has around 400 households of which around 70 are Muslim. Wednesday saw the Muslims of the village heading towards Eidgah for offering the Eid Namaz in clean, new clothes. The prayers were followed by exchange of greetings within the community as well those from other faiths coming out to convey their greetings. Sacrificial animals could be seen tied in every home, and after the prayers, the ritual of sacrifice began following the Sunnah of Ibrahimi.

The village is associated with the tradition in Saudi Arabia because of certain geographical and social reasons. The villagers said that a large number of people from every household in Barakar village live and work in Saudi Arabia. Around 2,500 people from this village including brothers, sons and sons-in-law are there. This is why the people here celebrate festivals in accordance with the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. This tradition has been continuing for the last 15 years.

It’s a geographical fact that the earth rotates from west to east and Saudi Arabia is located to the west of India where the sun sets before India and the moon rises earlier. The time difference between India and Saudi Arabia is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

This time, the moon of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) was sighted in Saudi Arabia on May 27 on the basis of which the festival was celebrated there on Wednesday. The people of this village also did the same.

The Imam of the local mosque Mohammad Ali explained that the festival commemorates the great sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim of his son Hazrat Ismail at the command of Allah. “Ibrahim's son was replaced by a goat under his knife through divine intervention,” he said.