Only The Bar Can Rescue 'Invisible Victims' Of Judicial System: CJI Kant At Constitution Day Event

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant speaks during the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Supreme Court Lawn, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said the Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of the Constitution, and only it can rescue the "invisible victims" of the judicial system.

Addressing a gathering at a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said, in addition to assisting judges in constitutional matters, it is equally vital that the bar collectively takes purposeful strides toward espousing the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

This, he said, includes providing legal aid to those who are vulnerable or living at the margins of society, as well as aligning oneself with the vision embodied in the Directive Principles of State Policy.

The CJI said such commitments matter because when members of the legal fraternity undertake these obligations, they create a ripple effect, fostering genuine change within their communities and reinforcing constitutional values in everyday life.

“When I often speak about the 'invisible victims' of the judicial system, it is my sincere belief that only the bar can rescue them from such agony. Your perspectives matter profoundly, and the seriousness with which you engage in your craft directly influences the transmogrification of our constitutional future," said the CJI.

"The Constitution entrusts its guardianship not to one institution alone, but to a consortium of minds and consciences—and in that consortium, the bar and the bench stand as indispensable partners," he added.

The CJI said the judiciary has repeatedly acknowledged the invaluable role of the bar in safeguarding its virtues. "When we celebrate the pivotal moment when the people of India gifted unto themselves their most fundamental covenant, I stand before you and must emphasise that the bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of our Constitution," he said.

"I do not hesitate in saying that if the courts are regarded as the sentinel of the Constitution, then the members of the bar are the torchbearers who illuminate our path. They help us discharge our solemn duty with clarity and conviction," Justice Kant said.