'Women Reservation To Ensure Power Balance, Not Power Grab': BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj Justifies Amendment Bills
On criticism from the opposition, the BJP leader termed the new bills as a move to “balance power” in the political system of the country.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday firmly supported the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, saying the women’s quota law is the ultimate destination while the delimitation process is the road towards that.
Swaraj said that delimitation is just one way and will result in women’s reservation. “The government would not be able to reserve seats arbitrarily. Therefore, it is necessary to redraw the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies,” she said.
Swaraj urged the opposition to support the three bills introduced by the centre in the House and asked them not to “confuse the road and the destination".
Delimitation is only the road; it's the Women’s Reservation Bill which is the destination. And it's high time that we complete the journey to that destination,” she said, while speaking at the debate over the Bills.
“This House must answer to the women folk of this country about their rights,” she said.
On criticism from the opposition, the BJP leader termed the new bills a move to “balance power” in the political system of the country. She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for living up to his promise.
“I must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political parties who made this law possible. This I feel is the fulfilment of a promise by the BJP government," Swaraj said. “This is not a power grab move as accused by the opposition but a power balance matter. This is not snatching of rights but giving rights,” she added.
The Centre on Thursday introduced three bills, including the one to amend the women's quota law in the Lok Sabha after a division vote following the opposition in the House.
After tabling the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal initiated the debate. He also tabled the Delimitation Bill, 2026, on implementing a one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies for discussion.
Adding to the agenda for the day, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
In response to Samajvadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav’s comments questioning Swaraj’s ideological lineage and percentage of women in the BJP, she made a clarification. “I am a member of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti. This organisation has been working hand in hand with the RSS for the past 90 years,” she said.
She also responded to opposition MPs’ objections to increasing seats. She said that there are still 74 women MPs. The current 272 are separate from that. In this way, women's representation will continue to increase.
Swaraj said that when 543 seats were allocated, the country’s population was just 51 crore. “Now that the country's population has tripled, there is a need to increase the seats as well. The seat map will be determined based on the 2011 census. This will not impact the seats in any state. PM Narendra Modi himself has guaranteed this,” she added.
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