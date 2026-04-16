ETV Bharat / bharat

'Women Reservation To Ensure Power Balance, Not Power Grab': BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj Justifies Amendment Bills

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. ( Sansad TV via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday firmly supported the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, saying the women’s quota law is the ultimate destination while the delimitation process is the road towards that.

Swaraj said that delimitation is just one way and will result in women’s reservation. “The government would not be able to reserve seats arbitrarily. Therefore, it is necessary to redraw the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies,” she said.

Swaraj urged the opposition to support the three bills introduced by the centre in the House and asked them not to “confuse the road and the destination".

Delimitation is only the road; it's the Women’s Reservation Bill which is the destination. And it's high time that we complete the journey to that destination,” she said, while speaking at the debate over the Bills.

“This House must answer to the women folk of this country about their rights,” she said.

On criticism from the opposition, the BJP leader termed the new bills a move to “balance power” in the political system of the country. She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for living up to his promise.

“I must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political parties who made this law possible. This I feel is the fulfilment of a promise by the BJP government," Swaraj said. “This is not a power grab move as accused by the opposition but a power balance matter. This is not snatching of rights but giving rights,” she added.