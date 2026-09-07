Banned Under UAPA By MHA Seven Years Ago, Jamaat-e-Islami J&K Vows To Abide By Indian Constitution
At a presser in Srinagar, panel member Ahmadullah Parray hit out at former Ameer Jamaat Ghulam Muhammad Bhat of spewing venom against the current leadership.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Seven years after it was banned by the Government of India, religio-political organization Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has vowed to abide by the Constitution of India while refraining from activities that could prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
JeI J&K was banned by the Ministry of Home Aaffairs for five years on 28 February 2019 following the 14 Feburary Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 paramilitary personnel. The home ministry said that JeI “is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India”.
The ban was extended for five more years on February 27, 2024 after the Government of India declared JeI as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the leadership of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Panel Head Ghulam Qadir Wani, along with Panel Secretary Ahmadullah Parray, Ghulam Qadir Lone and other members of the panel, said that following deliberations with the Government of India, the Central Advisory Council (Majlis-e-Shura) of Jamaat-e-Islami held a meeting on 30 June 2024, during which ten decisions concerning the future organisational and political course were adopted.
“One of the key decisions was that the Jamaat would, in future, pursue its activities through democratic and constitutional means and within the framework of the Constitution of India, while refraining from activities that could prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Another major decision was the creation of a political front, the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF), specifically for electoral and political activities,” Parray said.
He said the document recording these decisions bears the signatures of members of the Central Advisory Council and that former outfit chief Ghulam Mohammad Bhat was also a signatory in his capacity as a member.
According to Parray, the press conference was held in response to a video statement issued a few days ago by former chief (ameer) of JeI Bhat, in which he reportedly distanced himself from the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF).
Parray said they held a meeting in reaction to the statement of former Jammat-I-Islami chief Ghulam Muhammad Bhat’s statement on social media in which he said that JeI has the right to knock on the doors of the court to lift the ban.
“He (Bhat) had issued the same statement a year ago but for a year they have not gone to court. However, questioning the constitutional activities is a concern for the panel and government institutions. Under which capacity is he raising questions on constitutional activities and creating suspicion against us?” he said.
Parray said the present panel was set up after the permission of the government and was created after the decision of Majlis-e-Shura of the banned JeI on June 30 in 2024 in which members of the Shura including three former JeI chiefs (ameers) were present.
“On the same day, 10 decisions were taken for the future policy, among which the first included that the JeI will work under the constitution of the country and will not do any activity which is against the sovereignty of the country. It was also decided that to carry out its political activities, JeI will create a political front which will only contest elections and do political activities,” he said.
Refuting the allegation of occupying the office of the Falah-I-Aam Trust in Nowgan, he said that the JDF took on rent two rooms and a washroom from the chairman of the FAT. “A rent deed was signed on 9 August 2024 between JDF president Shamim Ahmad Thoker and Chairman FAT Showkat Ahmad War,” he said.
The JeI leader further alleged that a fringe group associated with Bhat were going door to door and calling the panel members traitors and sell off. “This group is creating confusion among youth,” he said.
Parray said that the panel has kept doors open for negotiations with the disgruntled members of the banned JeI. “Two months ago, a team was set up for negotiations with Bhat. It was decided that a three member team will be constituted by each side. But suddenly a video of Bhat is being circulated that created confusion. Our doors are still open for those who want to work as per the decisions of the former Shura which were taken in 2024,” he said.
Parray claimed that they have learnt that Bhat’s associates want to hold talks with the Government of India. “We welcome their efforts. This is the right way for the people and youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that “we urge the youth and people to resolve their issues within the confines of law and constitution.”
The JeI presser comes four days after the J&K Police attached two buildings, six shops and two kanals of land linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami under Section 8 of UAPA.
🚨 Major action against proscribed JeI.— Sopore Police (@SoporePolice) September 3, 2026
Following sustained investigation,@SoporePolice attached two buildings, six shops and 02 Kanals of land linked to proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami at Dooru after due legal process under Section 8 of UAPA.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice @dig_north pic.twitter.com/uydd1AIdDf
Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged the government against taking "coercive or irreversible action" against the JeI.
Since the JeI leadership has publicly stated that it will abide by the decision of the judiciary and challenge the ban through due process of law, the government is equally bound to act in accordance with the law and due process. It must ensure that no coercive or irreversible action is taken in respect of the attached properties while the matter remains sub judice. The rule of law requires equal treatment, procedural fairness, and respect for judicial authority. It cannot be applied selectively or at the discretion of those in power," she wrote in a post.
Since the JeI leadership has publicly stated that it will abide by the decision of the judiciary and challenge the ban through due process of law, the government is equally bound to act in accordance with the law and due process. It must ensure that no coercive or irreversible…— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2026
Several former JeI members and activists contested the 2024 assembly polls as independents on eight assembly constituencies of Kulgam, Zanipora, Pulwama, Beerwah, Langate, Bandipora, Rafiabad and Baramulla. However, they could not win a single seat, except giving a tough contest in Kulgam to CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami.
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