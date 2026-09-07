ETV Bharat / bharat

Banned Under UAPA By MHA Seven Years Ago, Jamaat-e-Islami J&K Vows To Abide By Indian Constitution

Srinagar: Seven years after it was banned by the Government of India, religio-political organization Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has vowed to abide by the Constitution of India while refraining from activities that could prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

JeI J&K was banned by the Ministry of Home Aaffairs for five years on 28 February 2019 following the 14 Feburary Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 paramilitary personnel. The home ministry said that JeI “is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India”.

The ban was extended for five more years on February 27, 2024 after the Government of India declared JeI as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the leadership of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Panel Head Ghulam Qadir Wani, along with Panel Secretary Ahmadullah Parray, Ghulam Qadir Lone and other members of the panel, said that following deliberations with the Government of India, the Central Advisory Council (Majlis-e-Shura) of Jamaat-e-Islami held a meeting on 30 June 2024, during which ten decisions concerning the future organisational and political course were adopted.

“One of the key decisions was that the Jamaat would, in future, pursue its activities through democratic and constitutional means and within the framework of the Constitution of India, while refraining from activities that could prejudice the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Another major decision was the creation of a political front, the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF), specifically for electoral and political activities,” Parray said.

He said the document recording these decisions bears the signatures of members of the Central Advisory Council and that former outfit chief Ghulam Mohammad Bhat was also a signatory in his capacity as a member.

According to Parray, the press conference was held in response to a video statement issued a few days ago by former chief (ameer) of JeI Bhat, in which he reportedly distanced himself from the Jammu & Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JKJDF).

Parray said they held a meeting in reaction to the statement of former Jammat-I-Islami chief Ghulam Muhammad Bhat’s statement on social media in which he said that JeI has the right to knock on the doors of the court to lift the ban.

“He (Bhat) had issued the same statement a year ago but for a year they have not gone to court. However, questioning the constitutional activities is a concern for the panel and government institutions. Under which capacity is he raising questions on constitutional activities and creating suspicion against us?” he said.

Parray said the present panel was set up after the permission of the government and was created after the decision of Majlis-e-Shura of the banned JeI on June 30 in 2024 in which members of the Shura including three former JeI chiefs (ameers) were present.