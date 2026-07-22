ETV Bharat / bharat

Banned SFJ Announces $1 Million Support For CJP Protest Campaign

New Delhi: The ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has taken a fresh turn on Wednesday after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), publicly announced financial support for the student movement and called for protests to continue until Independence Day.

In a message issued by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the organisation said the financial support would be subject to two conditions: CJP protesters must refuse any negotiations with the central government and continue their agitation until Independence Day.

In his message, Pannun also called on protesters to oppose the Independence Day celebrations and claimed that SFJ would seek to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from leading the August 15 programme at the Red Fort. It further linked the protests to the group’s separatist agenda by announcing a Khalistan referendum event in Indianapolis on August 16.

SFJ has been declared an unlawful association by India, while Pannun has been designated an individual terrorist under the UAPA. Security agencies in India have repeatedly accused the organisation of promoting separatism and attempting to radicalise individuals through online campaigns and overseas networks.

In his message, the pro-Khalistan leader also appealed to CJP supporters to reject dialogue with the Centre and intensify their campaign against the BJP. He also referred to protesters taking shelter at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara during recent demonstrations, portraying the Sikh community is standing with the student movement.