Banned SFJ Announces $1 Million Support For CJP Protest Campaign
Pro-Khalistan outfit calls for protests until August 15 and claims financial backing for CJP agitation as Delhi Police expands probe into protest violence.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has taken a fresh turn on Wednesday after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), publicly announced financial support for the student movement and called for protests to continue until Independence Day.
In a message issued by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the organisation said the financial support would be subject to two conditions: CJP protesters must refuse any negotiations with the central government and continue their agitation until Independence Day.
In his message, Pannun also called on protesters to oppose the Independence Day celebrations and claimed that SFJ would seek to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from leading the August 15 programme at the Red Fort. It further linked the protests to the group’s separatist agenda by announcing a Khalistan referendum event in Indianapolis on August 16.
SFJ has been declared an unlawful association by India, while Pannun has been designated an individual terrorist under the UAPA. Security agencies in India have repeatedly accused the organisation of promoting separatism and attempting to radicalise individuals through online campaigns and overseas networks.
In his message, the pro-Khalistan leader also appealed to CJP supporters to reject dialogue with the Centre and intensify their campaign against the BJP. He also referred to protesters taking shelter at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara during recent demonstrations, portraying the Sikh community is standing with the student movement.
The development has drawn the attention of security agencies because of SFJ’s claim of extending financial assistance to the agitation. Officials are expected to examine the authenticity of the announcement and whether any overseas funds were actually transferred to individuals or entities associated with the protest movement.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has widened its investigation into the violence that erupted during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, registering multiple FIRs and probing whether the unrest was part of a larger pre-planned conspiracy.
Officials aware of the development said that investigators are analysing CCTV footage, mobile phone recordings and other digital evidence to identify those involved in alleged stone-pelting, vandalism, attacks on security personnel and damage to public property during Monday’s protest.
Officials told ETV Bharat that intelligence agencies had significantly underestimated the scale of the mobilisation, leaving the administration unprepared for the massive turnout.
According to sources, the unexpected influx of thousands of demonstrators prompted the Union Home Ministry to hold a series of high-level meetings over the past two days to assess the situation. During these deliberations, officials reportedly reviewed the intelligence inputs and examined the reasons behind the apparent assessment failure that preceded the protest.