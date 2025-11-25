ETV Bharat / bharat

Banks, Trade Unions To Stage Nationwide Protest Against New Labour Codes

Patna: Government bank employees, including rural banks and a coalition of ten central trade unions are set to stage a nationwide protest against the implementation of four new labour codes, replacing the old labour laws, by the Centre, on November 26.

The protest is being spearheaded by the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) which represents approximately 300,000 officers in the Indian banking sector. The association represents officers employed in public, private and regional rural banks.

It is a large confederation, with affiliated organizations representing officers from various banks. Majority of the central trade unions are also joining the protests. The trade unions condemned the Centre for abolishing 29 old labour laws and replacing those with four new labour codes, weakening workers' rights and protections. They described the codes as "primarily designed to serve corporate interests."

Trade unions and banking sector employees termed the labour codes as "anti-workers" and not in the best interests of workers and employees. Dr. Arvind Kumar, National Vice President of the All India Bank Officers' Association said, "The new labour codes are not in the best interests of employees. Besides, the number of rural banks has been reduced from 43 to 28 due to the Centre's 'One State, One Rural Bank' policy. The policies of the Centre are weakening the rural banking structure and threatening the survival of smaller banks."

Consequently, rural bank employees across the country will hold a special demonstration during the winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, 2025, to raise their voice against the government's policies, said Dr Arvind. This protest is being supported by all rural bank employees and all labour unions in the country, he added.

Officials attending the special representative session of the Bihar Rural Bank Officers Federation have stated that rural bank employees posted in 700 districts across the country will unite and protest. They said that despite their significant contribution to rural banking services, the government is ignoring their demands and security.

"After having reduced the number of banks, the government is now preparing to issue IPOs for these rural banks, which increases the risk of the banks going into private hands. The structure of rural banks is fundamentally based on the needs of farmers, labourers and rural areas. Therefore, privatisation will adversely impact the rural economy," added Dr. Arvind.