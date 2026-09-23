ETV Bharat / bharat

Banks To Remain Open On Sunday For Customers' Convenience In View Of Proposed Strike

Bank employees under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) raise slogans while displaying placards during their nationwide strike in a rally demonstration over the delay in implementing a five-day bank week and pension-related issues, in Shimla on Friday, September 11, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: All banks, including Regional Rural Banks, will remain open on Sunday for the convenience of customers in view of a strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UFBU, which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, is set to go on a three-day strike beginning September 28, primarily seeking a 5-day banking week, among other demands. The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the UFBU from September 28 to 30, 2026, following the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to ensure the banking services needs of citizens, the statement said.

"In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests to remain fully operational on September 27, it said. The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance reiterated that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remain the government's foremost priority.

The government and bank management have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue uninterrupted, it said.